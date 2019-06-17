Watch: World Champion trips in 110m hurdles, results in competitor falling and winning

The IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rabat had many exciting races, but nothing ended quite like the men’s 110m hurdles on Sunday.

There was high drama in the men’s 110m hurdles when Olympic and world champion Omar McLeod tripped while in the lead. But when he fell, McLeod brought down former world champion Sergey Shubenkov, who strangely enough was propelled forward over the line to win the race.

Shubenkov had come from behind to catch McLeod before the last hurdle. Despite being tripped just ahead of the finish by the stumbling Jamaican, the Russian athlete managed to fall forward over the line first to claim victory in 13.12 seconds.

Watch the unusual finish here:

The Russian athlete brushed away McLeod as the Jamaican athlete attempted to apologise and the two even hugged after the incident.