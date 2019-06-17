Toggle Menu
Watch: World Champion trips in 110m hurdles, results in competitor falling and winninghttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/watch-world-champion-trips-in-110m-hurdles-results-competitor-5785098/

Watch: World Champion trips in 110m hurdles, results in competitor falling and winning

Jamaican athlete Omar McLeod was in the lead and set for a tight finish in the men's 110m hurdles when he tripped.

110m hurdles-screengrab
Screengrab

The IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rabat had many exciting races, but nothing ended quite like the men’s 110m hurdles on Sunday.

There was high drama in the men’s 110m hurdles when Olympic and world champion Omar McLeod tripped while in the lead. But when he fell, McLeod brought down former world champion Sergey Shubenkov, who strangely enough was propelled forward over the line to win the race.

Shubenkov had come from behind to catch McLeod before the last hurdle. Despite being tripped just ahead of the finish by the stumbling Jamaican, the Russian athlete managed to fall forward over the line first to claim victory in 13.12 seconds.

Watch the unusual finish here:

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The Russian athlete brushed away McLeod as the Jamaican athlete attempted to apologise and the two even hugged after the incident.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Feud, unhappiness with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed resulted in India defeat: Pakistan media
2 World Cup 2019: Lovely gesture by Virat Kohli, says Steve Smith
3 Eugeneson Lyngdoh rejoins Bengaluru FC on one-year contract