WATCH: UFC fighter walks out on the Undertaker theme

With WWE Authority in Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H sitting octagon side, Israel Adesanya made his entrance to the Undertaker music and ambience, donning the hat with the famous urn in his hands.

Adesanya did so in his UFC 276 title defence match against Jared Cannonier. Escorting him in the 20,000 seat arena were the Nevada Athletic Commission officials, who dutifully followed (and paused) when Adesanya stopped for his spotlight just as the WWE legend would once he reached the middle and took his hat off.

While Cannonier had gotten to Adesanya’s nerves in the buildup to their clash, the latter clearly won the pre fight battle with his entrance. The urn the champion walked in with had Cannonier’s name on the front of it.

Here’s the video of the Adesanya’s entrance.

The middleweight champion did manage to put his opponent to rest in peace as he won the bout 49-46, 49-46 and 50-45 at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Undertaker had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2022 for his unparalleled contribution to the wrestling entertainment industry. And with the WWE execs in attendance, there could never have been a more appropriate time to walk out on the ‘dead man’s’ theme.

This wasn’t the first time that Adesanya has used an elaborate walk out ahead of a huge title fight, having done so when he became undisputed champion.

In UFC 243, as he took on Robert Whittaker, in the Australian’s own backyard, and he danced his way into the arena.