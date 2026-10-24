Watch: Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur playing baseball at MLBx Mumbai event

The packed crowd at Mumbai Football Arena of Andheri Complex erupted into cheers as T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed a home run at the MLBx event hosted by Major League Baseball India on Saturday. In the Mumbai edition of MLBx, six Indian cricketers including MLB India ambassador Surya, Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Deepak Chahar and Radha Yadav entertained the crowd along with MLB legends Nick Swisher and Adrian Gonzalez.

Nick Swisher won the 2009 World Series with the New York Yankees and was an All-Star in 2010. Adrián González is a five-time MLB All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, the award for the game’s best defenders.