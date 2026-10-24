Watch: Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur playing baseball at MLBx Mumbai event

The packed crowd at Mumbai Football Arena of Andheri Complex erupted into cheers as T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed a home run at the MLBx event hosted by Major League Baseball India on Saturday. In the Mumbai edition of MLBx, six Indian cricketers including MLB India ambassador Surya, Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Deepak Chahar and Radha Yadav entertained the crowd along with MLB legends Nick Swisher and Adrian Gonzalez.
Nick Swisher won the 2009 World Series with the New York Yankees and was an All-Star in 2010. Adrián González is a five-time MLB All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, the award for the game’s best defenders.
The Indian cricketers were distributed among four different teams which carried the colour of four of the sport’s most famous franchises, each pairing an MLB legend with an Indian cricketer and an Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) star.
MLBx is the shorter format created by Major League Baseball which is a mixed 3-on-3 team baseball competition. Given the shorter nature of the format, it is called the ‘T20 of Baseball’. The 3-on-3 format keeps games short and fast, with little time to settle in, which is a test of adaptability for every player on the field.
The videos on social media show Shardul Thakur smashing three homers for the Chicago Cubs while Surya can be seen hitting multiple shots during his innings for the New York Yankees.
Fielded at long off ✅
Hits ✅
MLB India Ambassador – Surya Kumar Yadav in action at MLBx Mumbai for the New York Yankees! ⚾️🇮🇳 https://t.co/7hi6kBaN7W
— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 24, 2026
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It was the New York Yankees led by Swisher who won the MLBx Mumbai trophy ahead of the three other teams.
The teams
New York Yankees: Nick Swisher, Suryakumar Yadav, Rachel Garcia
Los Angeles Dodgers: Adrián González, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Woolery
Chicago Cubs: Jake Arrieta, Shardul Thakur, Radha Yadav
Boston Red Sox: Jonny Gomes, Kashvee Gautam, Deepak Chahar