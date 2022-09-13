Watch: Neeraj Chopra skydives in Switzerland

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is always up for an adventure. Chopra, who is the first Indian to win a track and field gold at the Olympics and the first Indian to win a silver at the World Championship, recently became the first to win the title of Diamond League Champion.

The 24-year-old is now in Switzerland where he is surprising everyone with his skydiving skills in the European country. On Tuesday, Neeraj Chopra posted a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen diving with an instructor. It seems like he had a great time in the air. The Instagram handle for Switzerland Tourism and Neeraj Chopra wrote, “Sky is not the limit!”

Neeraj Chopra is turning into a hoarder of medals and trophies. Not satisfied with the famous gold in Tokyo and the historic silver in Eugene, Chopra had set sights on the glittering trophy given to winners of the Diamond League final in Zurich. Just an hour after winning the World Championship silver in July, Chopra was talking about his next target — being a Diamond League champion.

In the absence of double world champion Anderson Peters (recovering after a brawl), Chopra was the favourite to win. He once again lived up to his reputation of delivering in the big finals. There were a bunch of fans displaying ‘Chopra Go’ alphabet cards, a sign of how popular he had become over the past year.