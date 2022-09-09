scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Watch: MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev enjoy the Sinner vs Alcaraz US Open clash

Alcaraz won three games in a row and took the match into a decider.

MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev. (Screengrab)

During the nail bitting thriller between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the US Open, the camera captured the two former cricket greats from India, MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev. Both the legends were seen enjoying the match.

Sony Sports Network has posted the video on Twitter and wrote, “Indian cricketing royalty at the #USOpen. Two former Indian World Cup winning captains, @msdhoni and @therealkapildev graced the stands at Arthur Ashe yesterday as two young future Champions battled it out for 5 hours and 15 minutes.”

Well into the fifth hour and the fourth set of his US Open quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner, in what was already a high-quality, high-octane encounter, Carlos Alcaraz proved exactly why he has been touted as men’s tennis’ next superstar.

Alcaraz won three games in a row and took the match into a decider. He was down a break again in the fifth, but there was a sense of calm and self-belief in his manner that indicated he was not going to lose, going on to win five games in a row to round out a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 win in what was one of the US Open’s all-time great contests.

“Honestly I still don’t know how I did it. The level of the match, high quality of tennis. It’s unbelievable the match today. Jannik Sinner is a great player. I will never be tired to say that all the wins I have in this amazing court is thanks to the support I receive. I just believed in myself, believed in my game. I knew to close a match is really difficult, I have to stay in the match, try to stay calm,” Alcaraz said after the match.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 05:40:52 pm
