Watch: MS Dhoni celebrates 38th birthday with family, teammates

Sakshi Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant took to Instagram to wish Dhoni in a distinct style. Sakshi posted Dhoni's picture with his cake-smeared face, while Pandya posts a post where both Dhoni and Hardik are hitting a helicopter shot.

Dhoni birthday
MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva (life), Dhoni and Hardik Pandya in their helicopter shot pose on Sunday.

Having secured semifinal berth in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, India are now all set to face New Zealand in the semifinals. After over a month of rigorous cricketing action, Men in Blue got a couple of days-break and here falls the birthday of the team’s star player MS Dhoni. Dhoni turned 38 on July 7 and he along with wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva and some of the teammates celebrated birthday at Leeds on Sunday.

Sakshi Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant took to Instagram to wish Dhoni in a distinct style. Sakshi posted Dhoni’s picture with his cake-smeared face, while Pandya posts a post where both Dhoni and Hardik are hitting a helicopter shot. He wrote,”Happy birthday Mahi bhai! Every day spent with you is a chance to learn and grow. Thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life,” Pandya wrote a heartfelt message for MS Dhoni.

 

Happy Bday ❤️

Rishabh Pant also posted a funny post wishing MS a happy birthday. The birthday wishes also poured in as many cricketers took to social media as they conveyed the same. Virender Sehwag went on to describe him as a wonder of the cricketing world while Rishabh Pant called him a mentor, brother, and friend.

