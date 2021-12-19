Watch: Jake Paul’s vicious KO knocks Woodley out cold, earns sixth round stoppage win

December 19, 2021 12:19:51 pm
Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul extended his perfect record after sending Tyron Woodley face-first into the canvas with a vicious knockout blow in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.
In a largely uneventful bout, the first five rounds saw little significant action or quality with fans booing the lacklustre display, until Paul delivered a right hand blow that knocked Woodley out cold.Paul, 24, beat former UFC champion Woodley for the second time in four months, after his split-decision victory in August, and improved his professional boxing record to 5-0.
I’ve KO’ed everyone I’ve fought. pic.twitter.com/Pz55uCIHc4
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 19, 2021
The 39-year-old Woodley replaced Paul’s scheduled opponent Tommy Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, after the Briton dropped out earlier this month with a broken rib and chest infection.
“This guy is a legend and respect him for taking the fight on two weeks’ notice,” Paul said in an expletive-laden interview where he called out Fury for withdrawing from the match.
“It was a tough fight. I had blood in my eyes. I had the job done. I was setting the punch up the whole fight. He didn’t see it coming. Like a lumberjack, timber. It’s got to be the moment of my life.”
Jake Paul was bleeding after an accidental headbutt with Tyron Woodley. pic.twitter.com/UBXdeMh70o
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2021
Paul has now knocked out all four of his opponents, having previously stopped fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren.
In the co-main event, unified featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano dominated Spain’s Miriam Gutierrez to win the lightweight bout via a unanimous decision.
Two-times NBA All-star Deron Williams beat former NFL running back Frank Gore by split decision in a four-round heavyweight bout earlier in the card.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-