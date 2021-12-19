Watch: Jake Paul’s vicious KO knocks Woodley out cold, earns sixth round stoppage win

Jake Paul, left, knocks out Tyro Woodley during the sixth round of a Cruiserweight fight. (AP Photo)

Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul extended his perfect record after sending Tyron Woodley face-first into the canvas with a vicious knockout blow in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.

In a largely uneventful bout, the first five rounds saw little significant action or quality with fans booing the lacklustre display, until Paul delivered a right hand blow that knocked Woodley out cold.Paul, 24, beat former UFC champion Woodley for the second time in four months, after his split-decision victory in August, and improved his professional boxing record to 5-0.

The 39-year-old Woodley replaced Paul’s scheduled opponent Tommy Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, after the Briton dropped out earlier this month with a broken rib and chest infection.

“This guy is a legend and respect him for taking the fight on two weeks’ notice,” Paul said in an expletive-laden interview where he called out Fury for withdrawing from the match.

“It was a tough fight. I had blood in my eyes. I had the job done. I was setting the punch up the whole fight. He didn’t see it coming. Like a lumberjack, timber. It’s got to be the moment of my life.”

Jake Paul was bleeding after an accidental headbutt with Tyron Woodley. pic.twitter.com/UBXdeMh70o — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2021

Paul has now knocked out all four of his opponents, having previously stopped fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren.

In the co-main event, unified featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano dominated Spain’s Miriam Gutierrez to win the lightweight bout via a unanimous decision.

Two-times NBA All-star Deron Williams beat former NFL running back Frank Gore by split decision in a four-round heavyweight bout earlier in the card.