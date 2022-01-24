Watch: India’s Tokyo Games heroes come together to sing national anthem

Indian athletes who stole the show for the country at the Tokyo Games 2020 have come together on one platform once again. Only this time it is in a different avatar to recite India’s national anthem.

With an aim to inspire the next generation towards sports, former India spinner Nilesh Kulkarni-backed International Institute of Sports Management (IISM), got India’s Olympics and Paralympics heroes back together on one platform.

“Keeping in mind the stupendous success achieved by Indian sportspersons at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and this year’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, IISM has directed and produced the National Anthem which has brought all these athletes together for the first time. The objective this time as well remains the same: To inspire both the people of India and fellow sportspersons to take up Sports and dedicatedly desire to achieve success in this field,” said Kulkarni, who has played 3 Tests and 10 ODIs for India.

The athletes are Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, PR Sreejesh, Lovlina Boroghain, Sumit Antil, Manish Narwal, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar, Yogesh Kathunia, Devendra Jhajharia, Praveen Kumar, Suhas Yathiraj, Sharad Kumar, Harvinder Singh, and Manok Sarkar.

“As a soldier as well, it is a matter of pride when you hear our national anthem in a foreign land. When it plays even people from other countries give us respect. It is a matter of pride for all of us,” said javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

India men’s hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said: “Only an athlete can have a feeling when the anthem plays at a stadium. It gives you goosebumps and reminds you of your responsibility. It reminds you of your family, friends and our countrymen.”

This is a sequel to a similar effort in 2016 when IISM conceived, conceptualised and produced the National Anthem featuring various Indian sports icons including Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Sania Mirza, Dhanraj Pillai, Mahesh Bhupathi, Gagan Narang and Bhaichung Bhutia.