Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Watch: Cadiz players Jose Mari and Jermias Ledesma help carry stretcher, defibrillator for a spectator who suffers cardiac arrest during match

Cadiz's match against Barcelona was suspended for over 50 minutes after a supporter suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands.

Cadiz players Jose Mari (left) and Jeremias Ledesma helped carry a stretcher and a defibrillator to the supporter behind the home side's goal. (Screengrab)

Cadiz’s match against Barcelona was suspended for over 50 minutes after a supporter suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands. The game paused in the 82nd minute at Cadiz’s Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla with Barca winning 2-0.

Cadiz player Jose Mari got involved in the effort to help the supporter by helping a steward carry a stretcher into the crowd so that the person could be taken to hospital. Goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma also assisted by rushing a first aid kit to the stands.

Cadiz said in a statement later that the man was successfully treated with a defibrillator by a medical team.

A defibrillator was dispatched to the stands to attempt resuscitation,” read the statement. “At the same time, Barcelona offered a second defibrillator in case it was necessary. This defibrillator was taken to the stands by the players themselves.

“The resuscitation attempt was successful and the fan was transferred to the ICU of the Puerta del Mar Hospital, where he remains hospitalised.

“In addition, one of the camera operators fainted at the same time. He was also quickly treated by the stadium’s medical staff without major consequences.

“Cadiz would like to thank the exemplary behaviour of the fans during this situation, as well as the members of medical and security teams for their prompt action so that the incident had a happy ending.”

Barcelona went on to win 4-0, with Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele adding to earlier goals from Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski.

“It was not a nice situation for anyone,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said after the game.

“Health and people’s lives always come before anything else. Luckily they were able to revive the person and they are healthy and safe. We felt, both teams, that it was right to restart the game. We hope the supporter recovers quickly.”

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 09:06:05 am
VHP hits out, asks BJP to come clean on statement on Bilkis Bano rape convicts’ release

