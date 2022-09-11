Watch: Cadiz players Jose Mari and Jermias Ledesma help carry stretcher, defibrillator for a spectator who suffers cardiac arrest during match

Cadiz’s match against Barcelona was suspended for over 50 minutes after a supporter suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands. The game paused in the 82nd minute at Cadiz’s Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla with Barca winning 2-0.

🏥⛑️ José Mari, jugador del @Cadiz_CF, ayuda a un personal sanitario a llevar una camilla a la grada para desalojar al aficionado que presenta problemas de salud en la grada del #CádizBarça 📹 Vía @AdriaAlbets pic.twitter.com/k4x7A420Ay — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) September 10, 2022

Cadiz player Jose Mari got involved in the effort to help the supporter by helping a steward carry a stretcher into the crowd so that the person could be taken to hospital. Goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma also assisted by rushing a first aid kit to the stands.

«The most important play during Barcelona – Cádiz» https://t.co/Mi5Q5OSfeD — Jonas Adnan Giæver (@CheGiaevara) September 10, 2022

Cadiz said in a statement later that the man was successfully treated with a defibrillator by a medical team.

A defibrillator was dispatched to the stands to attempt resuscitation,” read the statement. “At the same time, Barcelona offered a second defibrillator in case it was necessary. This defibrillator was taken to the stands by the players themselves.

Comunicado oficialhttps://t.co/GDPI9rDvRl — Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) September 10, 2022

“The resuscitation attempt was successful and the fan was transferred to the ICU of the Puerta del Mar Hospital, where he remains hospitalised.

“In addition, one of the camera operators fainted at the same time. He was also quickly treated by the stadium’s medical staff without major consequences.

“Cadiz would like to thank the exemplary behaviour of the fans during this situation, as well as the members of medical and security teams for their prompt action so that the incident had a happy ending.”

Barcelona went on to win 4-0, with Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele adding to earlier goals from Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski.

“Health is more important than anything.” — Xavi pic.twitter.com/y0KlPI0QsI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 10, 2022

“It was not a nice situation for anyone,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said after the game.

“Health and people’s lives always come before anything else. Luckily they were able to revive the person and they are healthy and safe. We felt, both teams, that it was right to restart the game. We hope the supporter recovers quickly.”