Watch: 18-year-old Hima Das’s incredible burst to win 400 m final at World U20 Championships

Hima Das celebrates her victory at the World U20 Championship. (Reuters photo) Hima Das celebrates her victory at the World U20 Championship. (Reuters photo)

The daughter of a rice farmer from Dhing village in Nagaon district, Hima Das took up running just 18 months ago. On Thursday, she made history by getting India its first ever track gold at a global event by winning the 400 metre final at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

A video of the race shows how Das trails through the first bend and straight. But coming off the final bend, there’s an incredible burst of speed as the teenager easily breaks and wins the race. She finished with a timing of 51.46 seconds.

Here’s a video of the incredible race released by the Athletics Federation of India.

Here’s another version of the same video:

With the victory, Das has joined an elite club of Indian athletes who have won medals at the World U20 Championships, but is the first runner to do so.

After the race, Das said she was very proud and thanked everyone who contributed to her victory:

