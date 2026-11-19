Most Indian shooters, when greeted by their competition at international tournaments, are asked questions about their well-being, or their form – and in some instances, their fitness. For Vivaan Kapoor, those queries are pushed under the rug.

Vivaan, at 24, narrowly missed out on a World Championship gold medal in a shootoff in Doha against Kuwaiti Abdulrahman Al Faihan. The silver he won gave India its first and only quota of the World Championships in the shotgun category. But shooting is the last thing his peers come to enquire about.

“People come up to me and ask about carpets to buy for their homes,” chuckles the shooter.

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The son of an exporter of luxury rugs made in Jaipur, Vivaan has been representing India since 2014, when he was in the junior ranks. But when Covid hit, all the ranges in the country came to a halt – as did all the competitions.

That’s when he started to help his father and brother in the family business. He came up with the idea of opening a retail store with his brother.

“My family has exported carpets for 110 years. During Covid, we thought opening a retail brand might be the way forward,” he said.

Shooting had a bit to do as well with the decision to open the store. Sportspersons often talk about a hobby or passion outside their discipline. 50M 3P rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil prefers artwork. Rohan Bopanna has his own version of specialty coffee. Vivaan felt that the family business could be the hobby, and trap shooting his profession.

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“In my experience, a lot of athletes who tend to work outside of their sport try to pick a business that they don’t have to immerse themselves into for 365 days a year. They can work in the offseason as a hobby. For me, rugs and carpets is a business that I’ve known all my life. I love the designing element, I love the colours. I love meeting new buyers who fly in from abroad. Outside of sport, I enjoy all elements of the business,” says Vivaan.

There are aspects of the business that worked with his mentality in shooting as well. He says that working with his father instilled a drive for excellence each day, no matter how good or bad the previous day was.

“Every day, I wake up thinking I know nothing and that is what keeps me alive to learn. That really helped me in my shooting,” Vivaan says. “Let’s say I’ve had a super day of shooting… The next day, I won’t come to the range thinking I know it all.”

A Worlds to remember

At the Doha World Championships, Vivaan almost didn’t make it to the final eight shooters. But once there, a competition between Olympic champions beckoned. Nathan Hales, Josip Glasnovic and Ying Qi were some of the Olympic medallists in the contest. And there were two Indians, Vivaan and Jaijee Udaiveer Singh. India hadn’t won a trap medal at the World Championships for 20 years until Zoravar Singh Sidhu won a bronze in 2025.

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Now in an uber competitive field, Vivaan picked up a silver. But there remains a regret. After the competition, he said that the final five shots were a learning experience.

“When it came to the last five targets, I started hurrying up my routine. It was kind of like giving an exam and knowing you’re at the last question, and it’s your last exam and there are holidays from tomorrow. You tend to hurry up,” he explains.

Improving on that mental aspect is an ongoing process. Part of that has happened with Peter Wilson, India’s shotgun coach. Wins for Vivaan at the Worlds, and Neeru Dhanda at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, have shown that India’s shotgun programme is starting to compete against the best in the world.

“With Peter, the mental part plays a big role and I think in our sport, 65% is mental. You could be a very sound shooter, have very good technique and a good stock but it’s not necessary that you can go and win because executing in a pressure situation requires the mental part to be strong.”