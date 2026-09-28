Vithya Ramraj beats PT Usha’s four-decade-old record for Asian Games bronze

For three years, Vithya Ramraj had lived with the knowledge that she had equalled a record that had stood for four decades.

At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, she clocked 55.42 seconds in the 400m hurdles, matching PT Usha’s 1984 national record, the longest-standing in Indian athletics.

On Monday, in Nagoya, she finally went past it.

As Vithya came round the final bend, she was in contention for silver, even threatening the United Arab Emirates’ Mariam Kareem for a moment. But Kareem surged clear over the final hurdles, clocking a Games-record 54.31 seconds, while Kazakhstan’s Adelina Zems crossed in a personal best of 54.58.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Vithya’s bronze was almost an afterthought. She clocked 54.75, but the colour of the medal mattered less than the numbers on the clock. The 55.42 that Usha set, and Vithya matched, was gone.

As the enormity of the moment sank in, Vithya broke into a little jig, a lightning-bolt earring glinting as she celebrated. The medal was in her hands. So was the record. “When my coach said you have it in you to go (under) 55 seconds, I never believed it. But today I believed it. My coach is with me, my God is with me,” she said.

𝐀 𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑! 🥉 Vithya Ramraj clocks 54.75s to break PT Usha’s 40-year-old mark and take Bronze in the Women’s 400m Hurdles! ⚡ Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/RHsB0gL0A5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 28, 2026

Usha, now the Indian Olympic Association president, welcomed the moment as a passing of the torch. “Records are meant to be broken, and there is no greater reward for an athlete than to see the next generation go beyond the boundaries we once set,” she said. “The greatest legacy of a record is not how long it stands, but how it inspires the next athlete to dream of going beyond it.”

The record, more than the medal, was the highlight of another gold-less day for India at the Asian Games. Its athletes settled for silver in the men’s 1,500m (Gulveer Singh), javelin (Yashvir Singh), long jump (Murali Sreeshankar) and shooting (Esha Singh). India also added four more bronze medals to take its overall tally to 45, placing it 12th on the table.

***

For Vithya, the breakthrough came after months of preparation and years of chasing a mark that had once seemed out of reach. After being asked repeatedly when she would break 55 seconds, the questions had shifted to when she would run under 54. The scrutiny had begun to frustrate her. “The last Asian Games surprise was, okay, but for today, we started preparations last November, we fight for it,” she said. “Everyone’s first question, when you will go 55? Then, when will you go 54? I was so upset about that.”

Story continues below this ad

Her journey had been anything but straightforward. The daughter of a truck driver, Vithya grew up in Coimbatore. She and her twin sister, Nithya, took up athletics, their mother enrolling them in a sports hostel in Erode. When Vithya’s career stalled, she left the national camp and began training independently under coach Nehpal Singh Rathore. Without the camp’s support, she had to find a way to pay for her training, food and accommodation. Nithya, a national-level hurdler who works with the Income Tax Department, helped support her financially before Vithya secured a job with the Indian Railways.

India’s Vithya Ramraj, right, celebrates after winning bronze medal in women’s 400 meter Hurdles final event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (PTI) India’s Vithya Ramraj, right, celebrates after winning bronze medal in women’s 400 meter Hurdles final event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (PTI)

The sisters went on to represent India at the 2023 Asian Games. Matching Usha’s record there showed Vithya it could be done. Hangzhou was also nerve-racking. “When I saw the whole crowd (in Hangzhou), I got nervous. And my coach wasn’t with me either. But this time, AFI supported me, TOPS supported me, everyone supported me to get my coach inside the track,” she said. “So when I saw him, I got confidence and told myself, ‘Come on Vithya, you can do it!'”

Rathore’s instructions were to attack the first two hurdles, hold her rhythm until the sixth, then go all out to the finish. As she stood on the start line, he reminded her of the plan through gestures, standing in the stands within her eye line.

For a moment, even the weather threatened to unsettle her. Heavy rain during the warm-up had left her soaked, and she was wary of hurdling in the wet because of the risk of an ankle injury. “I never even train for hurdles when it rains. So today, thank God the rain stopped! But on warm up, full rain. I was completely wet, but after coming to stay on the track, it’s alright,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Records are meant to be broken: PT Usha lauds Vithya after Asian Games bronze

Once the race began, she executed the plan, holding her rhythm through the opening hurdles before digging deep in the final stretch. Rathore said she had run the first eight hurdles well. “That was the strongest part of her race today. The rhythm broke at ninth, just a tiny error, but other than that it was a butter smooth race,” he said.

For Vithya, the medal was a reward for years of work. The record was something else. Asked whether she valued the medal or the national record more, she chose the record. “This race will not come again. Today was my day, so I went for timing. Not for a medal.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="iframe-lazy mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In Hangzhou, she matched the record. In Nagoya, she took 0.67 seconds off it.