She started dancing. How Vithya Ramraj celebrated breaking PT Usha’s record

India’s Vithya Ramraj, right, celebrates after winning bronze medal in women’s 400 meter Hurdles final event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (PTI)

Hurdler Vithya Ramraj clocked 54.75s in the final of women’s 400m hurdles at the Asian Games 2026 to claim the bronze medal and break 42 year old national record of PT Usha.

Usha’s 55.42s was one of the longest standing national records in India and Vithya has been behind the record for some time.

Vithya’s reaction on the broadcast said it all. After realising that she has broken one of the longest standing records in Indian athletics history, the 28-year-old from Coimbatore broke into a dance routine to celebrate.

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“Congratulations Vithya!! Records are meant to be broken & there is no greater reward for an athlete than to see the next generation go beyond the boundaries we once set. Vithya Ramraj breaking my 43-year-old national record in the 400m hurdles is an incredibly special moment,” PT Usha posted on social media.