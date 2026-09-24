Anchor leg runner Vithya Ramaraj on how India won the 4x400m mixed relay silver

India had a silver medal to protect, and Vithya Ramaraj had 400 metres to do it.

When the baton reached her on the final leg of the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games on Thursday, her three teammates had done their part. Manu TS had given India the start, Poovamma MR had kept them in the race, and Vishal Thennarasu had closed the gap. Now, Vithya was looking at the finish line, with Vietnam between her and silver and Bahrain already disappearing ahead.

She had been watching all of it from the sidelines, rehearsing her own race in her head. “I was very nervous. When the gun fires, my heart beats fast, tup tup tup,” she says. “But after watching my teammates, I get confidence.”