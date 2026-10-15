Vegetable-seller’s son’s medal hat-trick at U23 wrestling Worlds, wins silver

For three consecutive editions (2024, 2025, 2026) of the U23 World Wrestling Championships, Vishvajit More has been India’s only medallist in the Greco-Roman category.

But the 22-year-old from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, broke new ground in Las Vegas on Thursday morning, becoming the first Indian to enter a Greco-Roman final in the age-group global event.

Though he lost a narrow bout 12-13 to Koba Karumizde of Georgia in the 55kg class, More made India’s presence felt by beating opponents from wrestling powerhouses Iran and Russia on his way to the final.

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Humble background

More comes from a farming and vegetable-selling family in Sarwade village of Kolhapur district. The son of Ramchandra More and Parvati had no clear pathway in front of him to realise his ambition to become an international wrestler.