Vegetable-seller’s son’s medal hat-trick at U23 wrestling Worlds, wins silver

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For three consecutive editions (2024, 2025, 2026) of the U23 World Wrestling Championships, Vishvajit More has been India’s only medallist in the Greco-Roman category.
But the 22-year-old from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, broke new ground in Las Vegas on Thursday morning, becoming the first Indian to enter a Greco-Roman final in the age-group global event.
Though he lost a narrow bout 12-13 to Koba Karumizde of Georgia in the 55kg class, More made India’s presence felt by beating opponents from wrestling powerhouses Iran and Russia on his way to the final.
More comes from a farming and vegetable-selling family in Sarwade village of Kolhapur district. The son of Ramchandra More and Parvati had no clear pathway in front of him to realise his ambition to become an international wrestler.
“We are a farming family. My father sells the vegetables we produce and my mother helps him on the farm during the harvest season. Vishvajit used to wrestle as a kid but we had never thought that he would reach this level,” his elder brother Vinayak told The Indian Express from Kolhapur.
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As a six-year-old, Vishvajit would go to the akhada in his village, where he developed his interest in the sport.
“As a kid, he regularly used to go to the akhada and wrestle with the trainees there. Earlier, we thought it was just a hobby. However, when he started winning medals, we realised he can have a good career,” Vinayak said.
When Vishvajit started taking big strides in the sport, it demanded a lot of resources from the More family. “Pehelwan banana itna bhi aasan nahi hota hai. (It is not easy to make a wrestler). He needed a proper diet even at the junior level as the competition used to be tough. My father had to adjust a few expenses here and there to make sure Vishvajit was fed properly,” the brother recalled.
The sacrifices paid off when Vishvajit was selected for the Army Boys Company in Belgaum in 2019 at the age of 15. “He is the youngest in the family. When he was selected for the Army Boys Company, we felt proud but a bit sad too. But the selection was the perfect pathway for him to attain glory at the international level.”
Vishvajit entered the Army Boys Company as a 48kg wrestler who had no idea of what Greco-Roman was. He learnt the craft under the watchful eyes of Subedar Ranjit Mahadik, who served as the coach.
“He didn’t know much about Greco-Roman, it was all new to him. He trained with us at the centre for 6-7 years, and kept improving and winning medals. Every year, as his age-group eligibility changed — from Under-15 to Under-17 to Under-20 — he won medals at the national level in his weight category,” Ranjit told this paper.
“We have 30 good wrestlers who were his sparring partners here. That resulted in his rapid development.”
The consistent progress and medals at the national and international levels helped Vishvajit join the Army as a havildar and was inducted into its Mission Olympic Wing. Currently, he trains at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.
“At the ASI, he got more exposure. What makes him really good is his understanding of the game. His tactical awareness is second to none,” said Ranjit.
With three medals at the U23 World Championships, Ranjit thinks it is the right time for Vishvajit to step up.
“He is ready to make a splash at the senior level. Today’s medal was historic but I believe there are many more medals waiting for him,” his former coach stressed.