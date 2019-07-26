From Virat Kohli to Yogeshwar Dutt, Indian athletes tweet tributes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Indian athletes from different sports paid tribute to the armed forces for their sacrifice on the 20th anniversary of the end of the Kargil War Friday. The war took place between May to July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and along the Line of Control.

Advertising

From Virat Kohli to Yogeshwar Dutt, athletes took to Twitter to pay tribute to the armed forces. Here are some of the tweets:

We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2019

I salute the unflinching courage of our martyred soldiers & everyone who fought the Kargil War diligently, protected the nation & its people. Your sacrifices will be held in high regard & remembered today & every day. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/PCL9RvYpR2 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 26, 2019

I will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs of our Indian Army, the courage they showed in the Kargil war. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/aqzjN9vgn7 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 26, 2019

I bow down to the sacrifice of the soldiers who reclaimed the peaks , sacrificed their lives

and salute the courage and valour of the men and women who stand guard.#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/EJ3l76Eh5p — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 26, 2019

आज कारगिल पर विजय के 20 वर्ष पूर्ण हुए। सन् 1999 में आज ही के दिन भारत के वीर जवानों ने कारगिल की चोटियों से पाकिस्तानी फौज को खदेड़कर वहां तिरंगा लहराया था। सारा भारतवर्ष सदैव आप वीरों का ऋणी रहेगा सभी शहीदों को शत-शत नमन जय हिंद , जय भारत #कारगिल_विजय_दिवस pic.twitter.com/8buStjht0R — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) July 26, 2019

कारगिल विजय दिवस पर मां भारती के सभी वीर सपूतों को नमन वंदन करता हूं। साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण की मूर्त पराक्रमी योद्धाओं को मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। जय हिंद pic.twitter.com/Tyw1Eaqpkf — Manoj Kumar (@BoxerManojkr) July 26, 2019

“Kargil ke Amar Jawan, Aapko hamara Salaam”

. Homage and gratitude to our brave soldiers.

The nation will always be grateful to you for your sacrifice, valour and courage

#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/AtEgGG0MZj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2019

Salute to the sacrifice and courage of the real heroes of our nation who made sure that our country lives in peace. Jai Hind #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/PMrFm5XMSt — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 26, 2019

Another opportunity to salute the real heros of our nation. Let’s pay homage to the ones who sacrificed their lives for us and our safety. pic.twitter.com/O3JZcLVcFY — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) July 26, 2019

Track updates of how India is observing Kargil Vijay Divas.