From Virat Kohli to Yogeshwar Dutt, Indian athletes tweet tributes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Virat Kohli to Sakshi Mailk, Indian sportspersons pay their tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Divas

“We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us,” Virat Kohli said in his tweet (File photo)

Indian athletes from different sports paid tribute to the armed forces for their sacrifice on the 20th anniversary of the end of the Kargil War Friday.  The war took place between May to July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and along the Line of Control.

From Virat Kohli to Yogeshwar Dutt, athletes took to Twitter to pay tribute to the armed forces. Here are some of the tweets:

 

