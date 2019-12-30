In emojis: Star grappler Vinesh Phogat’s 2019

Vinesh Phogat. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Vinesh Phogat. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Indian sport didn’t stop buzzing in 2019 as its leading lights took to social media, Twitter and Instagram, and gave the world more than a peek into their globe-trotting lives. The Indian Express trawls the year’s five best timelines, lingering a tad longer on the highlights of all that trended in Indian sport.

Vinesh Phogat couldn’t believe she was nominated for an award alongside Tiger Woods. She spent a sleepless night and trained sweltering conditions at national training camp after more than 24 hours of power cut.

Had a good camp, great competition and a ‘fantastic’ day out sightseeing in Madrid. Spoke about completing unfinished business after qualifying for the Olympics. And was hopeful Tokyo will be ‘kind’ to ‘nice bunch’ of Indian wrestlers.

This was Vinesh’s 2019, in emojis.

At 2.20pm on October 16, a month after winning the World Championship bronze, Vinesh considered deleting all her social media accounts. She did not. In fact, she hasn’t been able to stay away from it. Vinesh is certainly not among the most active athletes on the Twitter-or-Insta-verse. Yet, the social media life of Vinesh offers a peek into the personality and mindset, frustrations and fascinations of one of India’s foremost athletes and medal prospects for next year’s Games.

India’s Vinesh Phogat takes on Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States in their 53kg women’s freestyle repechage bout at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana. (File) India’s Vinesh Phogat takes on Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States in their 53kg women’s freestyle repechage bout at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana. (File)

She posted videos of her training and competitions. Photos of her travels and travails. Wasn’t shy to show her affection for husband Somvir. And gave ample glimpse into her inner circle. She tweeted in favour of the government’s policies. And criticised them when needed. Generously supported other Indian athletes. And fell back on some of the biggest sporting icons for inspiration.

Then, of course, there were frequent reminders of the only thing that’s been on her mind throughout the year: the Tokyo Olympics. She has made roughly two dozen references to the Games this year, and has been counting down – first with 444 days to go, then again with 1 year remaining and last time with 250 days remaining.

And a lot of times she did use the emojis. Sometimes, just emojis. Vinesh used them 272 times in her posts this year. The most she used were prayer hands (117), smiling face with smiling eyes (39), flexed biceps (22), the tricolour (19) and clapping hands (14 – eight of them just for Eliud Kipchoge’s sub-two hours marathon run).

If narcissism is a social media epidemic, as the Guardian once diagnosed, Vinesh did not show any symptoms of it. Rather, her Twitter game was benevolent and witty, with underlying fieriness. And her posts were not restricted to wrestling alone. Her followers would know she follows other sports, and sportspersons, as well.

In February, she expressed admiration for shooters Apurvi Chandela and Saurabh Chaudhary for booking Olympic quotas with dominating performances at the Delhi World Cup. In August, she was in awe of PV Sindhu’s ‘demolition job’ of Nozomi Okuhara in the World Championship final and did not miss Sai Praneeth’s ‘gutsy performance’ to end a 36-year wait for a men’s world championship medal.

When the women’s hockey team defeated USA to qualify for the Olympics in October, she was generous in her support. “If there is anyone I want to see doing really well at #Tokyo2020, it’s @TheHockeyIndia ladies! These superwomen are really amazing…” she tweeted.

It was a case of the inspirer getting inspired. For, the women hockey players have since long looked up to Vinesh for her strong physique and fearlessness. Women’s hockey team physio Wayne Lombard, who has worked with the wrestler as well, showed the Rani Rampal & Co. videos of Vinesh’s training. These short clips also appeared intermittently on Vinesh’s timeline.

But she didn’t confine herself to the dingy training halls, toiling alone and cut off from rest of the world. Vinesh combined her training with travel (in Madrid, she strolled through the city centre; in Bulgaria, she hiked a snow-clad mountain) and stayed abreast with issues that affected other Indian sportsmen.

When Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla reportedly said Tejaswin Shankar ‘wasn’t a medal prospect and being national champion is of no value’, Vinesh jumped to the high jumper’s defence, calling it ‘disrespectful’ and going on to question the rationale.

Vinesh Phogat Vinesh Phogat

In July, when Haryana government changed its sports policy, Vinesh lashed out at the then state sports minister Anil Vij. “How will those sitting in air-conditioned offices understand what goes into making of an athlete?” she questioned.

Last month, when a video of a swimmer blatantly cheating at varsity championship surfaced, Vinesh fumed: “Extremely disappointing to see unfair means being employed at the All-India University Swimming Championship! Swimmers protesting against underhand tactics being threatened! This is not done!!!!”

Her quest for respect and fairness is a common thread through this. Born into a family of wrestlers, under the shadow of an uncle and a cousin who are the subject of a Bollywood blockbuster, Vinesh – more than anything – has often craved respect. “I appreciate the love and respect… If you respect me, I will return it,” she had told The Indian Express in an interview.

This is what drives her. She felt she was ridiculed for not winning a medal in Rio. In Tokyo, she wants redemption. It’s the reason she wakes up every morning. And fights the demons in her head. Fights her insecurities. Fights her opponents. “Fight for your dreams,” one of her re-tweets said.

Vinesh has been doing just that. But she isn’t bitter. Far from it, in fact. “Loving this journey to @Tokyo2020,” she wrote on December 12.

Heading into an Olympic year, Vinesh is in a happy place. Or, in her (social media) language: #Tokyo2020.

