Vinesh Phogat confirms receiving WFI show-cause notice, assures detailed response to claims made

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was on May 9 given a show-cause notice by the Wrestling federation of India (WFI) put out a statement on her X account, adding that her detailed response will come after consultation with her legal team. In the show-cause notice, the WFI had levelled charges of anti-doping rule violations and disciplinary breaches, barring her from competition till June 26.

“I acknowledge receipt of the show cause notice dated 09.05.2026 issued by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to me. I will be providing detailed responses to each claim made in the notice, after consultation with my legal team and my advisors. However, I would like to clear up a few matters pertaining to the notice to the public. The WFI has misinterpreted the timelines of my sabbatical from sport and subsequent return to training and competitions. As opposed to the date stated by the WFI in their notice, i.e., June 26, 2026, I have been deemed eligible to return to official training and competition on January 1, 2026. I have official confirmation from the International Testing Agency (ITA) the agency hired by the international federation UWW, the relevant international federation governing doping control for wrestling, pertaining to the same. Therefore, I am eligible to participate in the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament at Nandini Nagar, Gonda scheduled for May 10-12, 2026. Having completed my registration for the same, I do intend to participate in the Tournament and mark my return to the mat in a competitive event,” Vinesh’s statement read.