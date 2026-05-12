EXCLUSIVE: WFI chief on Vinesh Phogat missing Asian Games trials: ‘No special favour’

Vinesh Phogat had travelled to Gonda for the verification for the women's freestyle, but the WFI had asked her to first file a detailed reply to the show cause notice issued on Saturday.

Written by: Nihal Koshie
5 min readGondaUpdated: May 12, 2026 03:06 PM IST
WFI president Sanjay Singh in picture. (FILE PHOTO: ANI)WFI president Sanjay Singh in picture. (FILE PHOTO: ANI)
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The doors have closed on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s chances of making it to the Asian Games trials on May 30 because of the paucity of time between her giving a detailed reply to a show cause notice and the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) disciplinary committee taking a call on her participation eligibility.

This, according to WFI president Sanjay Singh, who is at the Open National Ranking Tournament in Gonda. Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, a day after the WFI dug in its heels and reiterated its stance to disallow Vinesh from competing in the ranking tournament, Singh said rules could not be bent, no matter a wrestler’s stature.

Despite missing the Asian Games trials window, there is still hope for her to compete in the trials for the World Championships to be held in Manama, Bahrain, in October-November.

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“There was no reason for Vinesh to come here, as she was barred. But when Vinesh came to Gonda yesterday, the WFI briefed her about the reasons for which she was issued a show cause notice. She told me that she will give a detailed reply. Once she replies, a disciplinary committee of the WFI will take a call within 10 days. For the Asian Games, she won’t be able to make it because the trial is on May 30 for women wrestlers. Will she be able to give her detailed reply, and will the committee have time to take a call on her participation? I don’t think so. When it comes to the trials for the World Championships, the WFI will take a call depending on what she mentions in her reply,” Singh told this paper.

Vinesh had travelled to Gonda to verify for the women’s freestyle event, but the WFI had asked her to first file a detailed reply to the show cause notice issued on Saturday, which had listed disciplinary issues, anti-doping rule violations and incomplete eligibility period.

Vinesh phogat Interview Vinesh Phogat speaks with media on being denied participation by the WFI in the National Open Ranking Tournament, in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

When asked if the WFI could have been lenient and allowed Vinesh to compete in Gonda and then take a call on her eligibility based on her reply to the show cause notice, the WFI president said that no wrestler will get special treatment. Moreover, the Open Ranking tournament in Gonda is not a qualifying tournament for the Asian Games trials, as per the WFI policy.

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“It is not about how big or famous a wrestler is. Nobody is bigger than the WFI constitution. Aman Sehrawat, who is an Olympic medalist, could not maintain his weight during the World Championships (in 2025). He was also suspended by the WFI till he clarified about it. Rules can’t be changed or bent for anyone, else we will set a precedent for it. No wrestler will get any special favour, and we told Vinesh the same thing,” Singh added.

Delayed notice

Though Vinesh registered for the Open Ranking tournament before the April-end deadline, it took the WFI another 10 days to issue her a show cause notice, raising questions about its timing as it came three days before the start of the women’s freestyle event in Gonda. Singh claimed it was because of a procedural delay.

“Yes, Vinesh registered on time. The WFI had to look at the entries of all the participants, and we checked everyone’s data, including Vinesh’s. We realized that there were three to four issues that she had to clarify about. We consulted our legal team and issued a notice. There is no conspiracy to this.”

ALSO READ | WFI a dictatorship… they are afraid I will win medals again: Vinesh in Gonda

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Gonda is the home turf of former BJP Member of Parliament and ex WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by six women wrestlers in 2023. On May 3, Vinesh had said that she was one of the complainants.

“There is no security issue for Vinesh in Gonda. Yesterday, she came and toured the entire college campus. To say that girls are unsafe here is incorrect. Women wrestlers from around the country have come to Gonda, and everyone is safe. I had given Vinesh guarantee that she would be safe, and she returned without any safety issue.”

On Vinesh alleging that the WFI is creating hurdles in her return to competition, Singh dismissed it as a conspiracy theory. “There is no truth in that, and such things don’t make any sense. These are all conspiracy theories.”

Nihal Koshie
Nihal Koshie

Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida. Professional Background Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express. Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers. Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features. Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025) Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams." Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats Podcast Presence He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events. Experience: 24+ years Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010) Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010 Social Media X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More

 

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