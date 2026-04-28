Vinesh Phogat successfully registers for National Ranking tournament after flagging WFI attempt to block her entry

Vinesh had said she had been hoping to make a comeback at the National Open Ranking Tournament, the registration for which was open till April 30. (Reuters Photo)

Decorated Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat,. who reached the finals of Paris Olympics beating Sui Susaki but couldn’t make weight, had reversed her retirement, and was ready to return to the mat. The hurdles soon showed up.

After flagging the Wrestling Federation of India’s attempt to block her from competing, she confirmed on Tuesday that her registration for her comeback tournament was finally done.

Gonda will host next month’s National Ranking Series from May 10-12, but Vinesh had claimed that she was being blocked from competing by the WFI, after the acceptance of her entry was delayed.

“My registration to participate in the upcoming ranking tournament was done this morning,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “I could not complete the registration yesterday as the link was closed. Thank you for the support from everyone. I am looking forward to competing in my first competition after 20 months,” Vinesh added.