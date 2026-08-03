‘System was trying to protect him’: Vinesh Phogat slams Brij Bhushan’s acquittal, vows to appeal

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat during a 53kg category wrestling match against Nishu at the Asian Games selection trials, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, a verdict that has left the sport’s most prominent faces “deeply saddened”.

“We had to gather a lot of courage to come out on the streets and get an FIR registered against a muscleman leader of the ruling party,” Olympian Vinesh Phogat said in a statement on X. “Using his power and influence, Brij Bhushan had frightened several young women and forced them to withdraw their complaints.”

Phogat, who had revealed earlier this year that she was among the six complainants, said the wrestlers were disappointed with the court’s decision. “We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty in the sexual harassment case filed by the women wrestlers,” she said.