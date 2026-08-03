‘System was trying to protect him’: Vinesh Phogat slams Brij Bhushan’s acquittal, vows to appeal

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, a verdict that has left the sport’s most prominent faces “deeply saddened”.
“We had to gather a lot of courage to come out on the streets and get an FIR registered against a muscleman leader of the ruling party,” Olympian Vinesh Phogat said in a statement on X. “Using his power and influence, Brij Bhushan had frightened several young women and forced them to withdraw their complaints.”
Phogat, who had revealed earlier this year that she was among the six complainants, said the wrestlers were disappointed with the court’s decision. “We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty in the sexual harassment case filed by the women wrestlers,” she said.
— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 3, 2026
Alleging a systemic bias, Phogat added, “From the very beginning, the entire system, the government, and this establishment were all trying to protect Brij Bhushan.”
However, she made it clear that the fight was not over. “The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to file an appeal against this verdict, and it will be done at the earliest. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight.”
The Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, bringing to a close one of Indian sport’s most high-profile legal battles. The case emanated from allegations by six women wrestlers who accused Singh of sexual harassment during his tenure as WFI chief. The allegations had sparked nationwide protests in 2023, with wrestlers staging a months-long sit-in at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
Meanwhile, reacting to the verdict at Rouse Avenue Court, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said: “Meri pehli baat sahi hui. Mujhe saamne waale ke baare me pata nahi tha… Meri first pratikriya yehi thi ki main swatah faansi par latak jaaunga. Ab baaki aaj prasannata ka vishai hai (What I said initially has turned out to be right. I didn’t know about people against me… I had said that I will hang myself knew about the persons. The court acquitted me with honour. It is a matter of joy for me and my supporters… Today is a happy day….”