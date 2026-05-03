Vinesh Phogat says she is is one of the six victims in Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexual harassment case

Vinesh Phogat, the Asian Games gold medallist and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, said on Sunday that she is one of the six victims in the sexual harrasment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Vinesh further said that the Indian government would be responsible if anything happens to her or members of her team at the upcoming National Open Ranking tournament, where she is looking to make a comeback to competitive wrestling after nearly 20 months, which is being hosted in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

“The Supreme Court guidelines say that the identity of any victim should not be revealed, because it concerns their dignity and honour,” said Vinesh in a video that she posted on her social media handles. “I would like to reveal today that I am one of the six women wrestlers who filed complaints. The case is still in court and witnesses are being examined. Competing at a place linked to him, where most people present may be associated with him, puts immense mental pressure on me,” she said.