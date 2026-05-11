Wrestler Vinesh Phogat reaches Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s home turf to participate in National Open Ranking Tournament
Event being held on the home turf of former federation chief not part of Asian Games selection process; WFI has slapped show-cause notice on Vinesh alleging anti-doping rule violations and disciplinary breaches
Two days after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a show-cause notice to wrestler Vinesh Phogat levelling charges of anti-doping rule violations and disciplinary breaches, barring her from competition till June 26, she reached Gonda for the National Open Ranking tournament, an event for which she had registered before the April-end deadline.
Vinesh, making a comeback after giving birth to a son in July, was aiming to qualify for the Asian Games trials to be held on May 30 in Delhi, but winners at the tournament in Gonda are not eligible for selection, as per WFI’s selection policy.
“Vinesh reached Gonda on Monday, a day before the women’s freestyle competition. She has registered for the tournament and is hoping the WFI allows her to participate,” a source close to the wrestler told The Indian Express. Verification for women’s freestyle will take place between 5 pm and 7 pm on Monday while the weigh-in is from 7 am on Tuesday.
Gonda is the home turf of former BJP Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by six women wrestlers in 2023. On May 3, Vinesh had said that she was one of the complainants.
On Saturday, in a 14-page show-cause notice issued to Vinesh, the WFI said that she had failed to fulfil the mandatory six-month notice period applicable to a wrestler who wants to make a return to competition after retirement. The WFI wrote in the notice that Vinesh, in a letter to United World Wrestling (UWW) in December 2024, had said that she would be on a sabbatical till August 2025. She missed a dope test on December 18, days after informing the WFI, UWW and the Sports Authority of India that she was resuming training, it added.
Vinesh was also in violation of UWW competition rules after participating in two weight categories in the Asian and World Olympics Qualifier trials held by the ad-hoc committee in March 2024 when the WFI was suspended, the show-cause notice claimed.
Vinesh not making the weight on the morning of the 50 kg final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, had ‘resulted in the loss of an Olympic medal for India’ and ‘damage to the reputation of Indian wrestling’, it went on.
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Vinesh has been given 14 days to reply to the notice. Vinesh has not commented on the issue till now.
Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida.
Professional Background
Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express.
Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers.
Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features.
Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025)
Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories
Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams."
Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats
Podcast Presence
He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events.
Experience: 24+ years
Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010)
Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010
Social Media
X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie
You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More