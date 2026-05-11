Wrestler Vinesh Phogat reaches Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s home turf to participate in National Open Ranking Tournament

Vinesh is looking to make a return to wrestling after an absence of nearly 20 months. (Reuters Photo)

Two days after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a show-cause notice to wrestler Vinesh Phogat levelling charges of anti-doping rule violations and disciplinary breaches, barring her from competition till June 26, she reached Gonda for the National Open Ranking tournament, an event for which she had registered before the April-end deadline.

Vinesh, making a comeback after giving birth to a son in July, was aiming to qualify for the Asian Games trials to be held on May 30 in Delhi, but winners at the tournament in Gonda are not eligible for selection, as per WFI’s selection policy.

“Vinesh reached Gonda on Monday, a day before the women’s freestyle competition. She has registered for the tournament and is hoping the WFI allows her to participate,” a source close to the wrestler told The Indian Express. Verification for women’s freestyle will take place between 5 pm and 7 pm on Monday while the weigh-in is from 7 am on Tuesday.