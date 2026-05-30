Vinesh falls in Asian Games trials but remains defiant: ‘Olympics my target’

“The system is against me today, it will be against me tomorrow, but if I continue to believe in myself, I can overcome the system. The Los Angeles Olympics remains my target.”

These were the words from wrestler Vinesh Phogat moments after she was knocked out of the Asian Games trials on Saturday, having fought against the odds to be allowed to participate in the first place. Vinesh lost 6-4 in the semifinals to up-and-coming wrestler Meenakshi Goyat, an Under-23 World Championships bronze medallist.

But Vinesh, the mother of a 10-month-old son, said she was not heartbroken like she was at the Paris Olympics after failing to make the weight cut by 100 grams ahead of the final and missing out on a sure-shot medal.

“This loss does not hurt. I am proud of being able to take care of my son, keep him healthy and return to the mat to fight. I hope that I am an inspiration to women,” Vinesh said.

She remained defiant even in defeat in the 53kg semifinals, walking in the direction of WFI president Sanjay Singh and pointing towards the mat in a gesture that appeared to send a message to officials who left no stone unturned to stop her from returning to the mat. “I will be back,” she said.

The legal battle to secure participation in the Asiad trials after WFI deemed her ineligible, coupled with court hearings following her accusations of sexual harassment against the federation’s former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had taken a mental toll.

“My first fight was against sexual harassment; this was about overcoming mental harassment,” Vinesh said.

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On the mat, she was technically sound against opponents much younger than her, but her challenge was not to tire out.

“If the WFI had allowed me to participate in the Open National Ranking Tournament (in Gonda), I would have been better prepared,” Vinesh said, while giving credit to all her opponents for the fight they showed.

But after three hard-fought bouts at the high-intensity trials at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, the 31-year-old’s dream of representing India at this year’s Asiad, in September-October, ended.

During her bouts, seated a few metres away from the mat were WFI officials who moved the Supreme Court to challenge a High Court order that allowed her to participate in the trials.

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Vinesh’s camp had a run-in when some of her supporters celebrated in front of WFI officials after a challenge went in her favour during the quarterfinals against Under-23 World Championships medallist Nishu. Vinesh prevailed 6-5 in the close bout.

Every time she was on the brink, a determined Vinesh found a way to come back, even smartly using the time referees took to review a challenge on video replay to catch her breath. In all three bouts, she was given a warning for being passive but didn’t back down when her opponents put her under the pump.

Vinesh had to fight on the mat, and off it too. Her morning started with a curveball thrown her way. She first had to convince the WFI to let her compete in the 53kg category after the federation issued a circular saying she could compete only in 50kg — the category she last competed in, almost two years ago at the Paris Olympics. However, following an argument with WFI president Sanjay Singh just before the weigh-in, the federation reversed its decision. Vinesh said the delay in accepting her entry cost her precious preparation time.

Then came the wait — nearly five-and-a-half hours — for her first bout of the day. Vinesh led 1-0 against Jyothi in the first round but, after being warned for passivity in the second round, went for the kill, winning 7-1.

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She was quickly back in the training zone, a physio giving her a rubdown and her husband Somvir giving her a pep talk.

Vinesh then came through in a tough bout against Nishu, an Asian Under-23 medallist. Though trailing 0-5, she overturned the deficit to advance to the semifinal against Meenakshi.

“Before the Paris Olympics, I was fighting the system, but then there was an ad hoc committee overseeing things. Now the WFI has a free hand and they are being openly biased against me. I will keep fighting.”