Vinesh falls in Asian Games trials but remains defiant: ‘Olympics my target’

After losing to Meenakshi in 53kg semis, Vinesh walked in the direction of WFI president Sanjay Singh and pointed towards the mat in a gesture that appeared to send a message to officials who left no stone unturned to stop her from returning to the mat. "I will be back," she said.

Written by: Nihal Koshie
4 min readNew DelhiMay 30, 2026 06:49 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat Asian TrialsVinesh Phogat was knocked out of the Asian Games selection trials in New Delhi on Saturday after losing to Meenakshi Goyat 4-6 in a tense semifinal bout of the women’s 53kg event. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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“The system is against me today, it will be against me tomorrow, but if I continue to believe in myself, I can overcome the system. The Los Angeles Olympics remains my target.”

These were the words from wrestler Vinesh Phogat moments after she was knocked out of the Asian Games trials on Saturday, having fought against the odds to be allowed to participate in the first place. Vinesh lost 6-4 in the semifinals to up-and-coming wrestler Meenakshi Goyat, an Under-23 World Championships bronze medallist.

But Vinesh, the mother of a 10-month-old son, said she was not heartbroken like she was at the Paris Olympics after failing to make the weight cut by 100 grams ahead of the final and missing out on a sure-shot medal.

“This loss does not hurt. I am proud of being able to take care of my son, keep him healthy and return to the mat to fight. I hope that I am an inspiration to women,” Vinesh said.

She remained defiant even in defeat in the 53kg semifinals, walking in the direction of WFI president Sanjay Singh and pointing towards the mat in a gesture that appeared to send a message to officials who left no stone unturned to stop her from returning to the mat. “I will be back,” she said.

The legal battle to secure participation in the Asiad trials after WFI deemed her ineligible, coupled with court hearings following her accusations of sexual harassment against the federation’s former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had taken a mental toll.

“My first fight was against sexual harassment; this was about overcoming mental harassment,” Vinesh said.

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On the mat, she was technically sound against opponents much younger than her, but her challenge was not to tire out.

“If the WFI had allowed me to participate in the Open National Ranking Tournament (in Gonda), I would have been better prepared,” Vinesh said, while giving credit to all her opponents for the fight they showed.

But after three hard-fought bouts at the high-intensity trials at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, the 31-year-old’s dream of representing India at this year’s Asiad, in September-October, ended.

During her bouts, seated a few metres away from the mat were WFI officials who moved the Supreme Court to challenge a High Court order that allowed her to participate in the trials.

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Vinesh’s camp had a run-in when some of her supporters celebrated in front of WFI officials after a challenge went in her favour during the quarterfinals against Under-23 World Championships medallist Nishu. Vinesh prevailed 6-5 in the close bout.

Every time she was on the brink, a determined Vinesh found a way to come back, even smartly using the time referees took to review a challenge on video replay to catch her breath. In all three bouts, she was given a warning for being passive but didn’t back down when her opponents put her under the pump.

Vinesh had to fight on the mat, and off it too. Her morning started with a curveball thrown her way. She first had to convince the WFI to let her compete in the 53kg category after the federation issued a circular saying she could compete only in 50kg — the category she last competed in, almost two years ago at the Paris Olympics. However, following an argument with WFI president Sanjay Singh just before the weigh-in, the federation reversed its decision. Vinesh said the delay in accepting her entry cost her precious preparation time.

Then came the wait — nearly five-and-a-half hours — for her first bout of the day. Vinesh led 1-0 against Jyothi in the first round but, after being warned for passivity in the second round, went for the kill, winning 7-1.

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She was quickly back in the training zone, a physio giving her a rubdown and her husband Somvir giving her a pep talk.

Vinesh then came through in a tough bout against Nishu, an Asian Under-23 medallist. Though trailing 0-5, she overturned the deficit to advance to the semifinal against Meenakshi.

“Before the Paris Olympics, I was fighting the system, but then there was an ad hoc committee overseeing things. Now the WFI has a free hand and they are being openly biased against me. I will keep fighting.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nihal Koshie
Nihal Koshie

Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida. Professional Background Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express. Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers. Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features. Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025) Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams." Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats Podcast Presence He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events. Experience: 24+ years Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010) Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010 Social Media X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More

 

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