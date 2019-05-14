Video: When Mohamed Salah’s daughter scored at Anfield

The English Premier League season may have ended in heartbreak for Liverpool, but they might have found their next big star to take the team forward. A video clip that is going viral on Twitter showed Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s daughter charging down the field and knocking the ball into an empty goal. The Anfield faithful roar in approval and break into a chant, the video showed.

All this while Salah looked on from the touchline, holding his Golden Boot, an award he won for the second season in a row. The proud father later posted on Twitter a picture him with his daughter.

“Yes, I know we have one at home. This is a new one,” he tweeted along with the pic.

This is great. Mo Salah’s daughter wanted to score a goal at Anfield after her dad won the Golden Boot pic.twitter.com/WBsWbsDOcm — Tim Callanan (@MrTimCallanan) May 12, 2019

Salah jointly shared the Golden Boot award with teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. All three scored 22 goals in the season. He won the award last year after scoring 32 goals.