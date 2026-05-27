Veteran sports administrator, multiple Asian Games medallist Raja Randhir Singh passes away

Five time Olympian, veteran administrator and Arjuna Awardee shooter Raja Randhir Singh passed away on the Wednesday morning in New Delhi. He was 80.
“He had a brain stroke earlier and could not recover. He died this morning at about 10.30am in Delhi. The cremation will be held at Haridwar tomorrow. It’s a huge loss for shooting and the Olympic movement. We were together in Indian trap team for more than 20 years and our friendship completed 50 years this year,” Gurbir Singh Sandhu, former president, Punjab Shooting Association, and father of Former world champion Manavjit Sandhu told The Indian Express.
Born in the Royal family of Patiala, Randhir had a distinguished shooting career and was the first Indian shooter to win gold at the Asian Games after claiming the top position in the trap event.
While he was competing as a shooter, he forayed into sports administration and became the Secretary General of the Olympic Council of Asia. During his last international competition in 1994, he became the first person to compete in the Asian Games while being an office bearer in a continental sports organisation.
Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Raja Randhir Singh ji.
He lived a life devoted to sport as an Olympian, as a sports administrator, and as someone who contributed immensely to Indian and World sport.
His legacy will remain an important part of our sporting history.
My…
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 27, 2026
Apart from OCA, Randhir held differet positions positions at the International Olympic Committee, Indian Olympic Association, World Anti-Doping Agency, making him one of the most recognised Indian sports administrators worldwide. He also served as the vice chairman of 2010 Commonwealth Games in India and became the first Indian to preside over the Olympic Council of Asia in 2024.
“A distinguished Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, and one of the most respected sports administrators in India, Asia, and the International Olympic Committee, Raja Randhir Singh, made invaluable contributions to the development of shooting sports and the Olympic movement. The National Rifle Association of India and the entire shooting fraternity mourn this irreparable loss and extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace,” the National Rifle Association of India wrote on their website.
He is survived by his wife Vinita Singh and three daughters: Mahima Kumari, Sunaina Kumari and Rajeshwari Kumari. Sunaina has served as Vice President of IOA in the past while Rajeshwari is an Asian Games medallist in shooting.