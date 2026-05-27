Veteran sports administrator, multiple Asian Games medallist Raja Randhir Singh passes away

Five time Olympian, veteran administrator and Arjuna Awardee shooter Raja Randhir Singh passed away on the Wednesday morning in New Delhi. He was 80.

“He had a brain stroke earlier and could not recover. He died this morning at about 10.30am in Delhi. The cremation will be held at Haridwar tomorrow. It’s a huge loss for shooting and the Olympic movement. We were together in Indian trap team for more than 20 years and our friendship completed 50 years this year,” Gurbir Singh Sandhu, former president, Punjab Shooting Association, and father of Former world champion Manavjit Sandhu told The Indian Express.

Born in the Royal family of Patiala, Randhir had a distinguished shooting career and was the first Indian shooter to win gold at the Asian Games after claiming the top position in the trap event.