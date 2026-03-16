‘Had told CSK to pick him straightaway’: Harbhajan Singh reveals first brush with Varun Chakaravarthy

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh backed Varun Chakaravarthy to come back strong after a 2026 T20 World Cup campaign in which he fell short of his usually high standards. Chakaravarthy himself finished as the second highest wickettaker in the tournament and India won the title, but the spinner struggled to perform against the big teams. This is in stark contrast to his form going into the T20 World Cup, with Chakaravarthy being almost unplayable in the bilateral series that India played.

Harbhajan revealed that he first noticed the Tamil Nadu cricketer in 2018 during a practice session at the nets of Chennai Super Kings. At that time, the mystery spinner was there as a net bowler, quietly testing his variations against established players. Harbhajan was impressed with Chakaravarthy’s control and variations even during that very early phase of his career.