Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Ukraine raises concerns over neutrality of Russian judoka to have served Russian armed forces

The national Judo federation questioned the neutrality of Russian athletes participating in international competitions under the banner of International Judo Federation (IJF) and are a part of the Russian armed forces.

By: Sports Desk |
June 28, 2022 2:00:11 pm
Inal Tasoev, one of the winners at the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam, was named in a list published by the FJU as a Russian warrant officer. (Image: judoinside)

The Ukrainian Judo Federation (FJU) expressed concerns over Russian judokas competing in international competitions under the IJF banner despite of their ties with the Russian armed forces. The federation named eleven members of the Russian judo team in their statement stating they were ‘deeply disappointed’ with the decision made by the international federation to allow Russian athletes to compete.

“Everybody who follows world sport a small way understands that Russian athletes are a key part of this country’s aggressive propaganda politics,” FJU President Mykhailo Koshliak was quoted by insidethegames.

“Speaking of Russia and sport, it is by no means possible to say that ‘sport is out of politics’. The silence of Russian and Belarusian athletes and coaches supports the war against Ukraine and kills thousands of Ukrainian citizens.”

The list published by the FJU includes four warrant officers in Mikhail Igolnikov, Inal Tasoev, Kamila Badurova and Madina Taimazova, while David Karapetyan, Daria Kurbonmamadova, Sabina Giliazova and Anna Gushchina are listed as soldiers, Alan Khubetsov as a senior lieutenant, Irina Dolgova as a lieutenant as well, and Armen Agaian as a junior sergeant.

Inal Tasoev, one of the winners at the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam said that he wanted to see other sports follow suit in allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete.

“We were very well received – they approached us, took pictures with us, not a hint of negativity, on the contrary,” said Tasoev to Russian state news agency TASS.

“They supported us, expressed their joy that we were finally at the competition. The only discomfort is the absence of a flag and an anthem, because standing on a podium and listening to your anthem, you always look for your flag with your eyes. It was a little uncomfortable, but, on the other hand, the IJF flag was hoisted in honour of us, to which we all belong.”

