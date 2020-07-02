Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to UFC ‘Fight Island’, Dana White gets a message

Khabib Nurmagomedov Dana White and the UFC ‘Fight Island’ on the right. (Source: Reuters/DanaWhite) Khabib Nurmagomedov Dana White and the UFC ‘Fight Island’ on the right. (Source: Reuters/DanaWhite)

Khabib Nurmagomedov has approved UFC president Dana White’s ‘Fight Island’ on Thursday. Last evening, White had revealed the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for ‘Fight Island’ where UFC will hold a total of four events – including the stacked UFC 251 card on July 11.

With an on-site medical operation that can provide space for coronavirus tests, the fight venue is made from 350 tons of metal and coveres 640,000 square meters.

94 mixed martial artists

47 high level fights

15 days Legend spoke of an island where only the strongest survive… ☠️🏝 #UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/eUIOWEqo53 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 28, 2020

White had posted a video of ‘Fight Island’, captioning it: “This is the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi).”

“This experience is going to so BADASS for my fighters and my staff!!! #InAbuDhabi.”

Nurmagomedov reacted to the stunning set up in the Middle East and wrote: “You made this. You crazy, Dana.”

The UFC president replied: “Time to have some fun my friend.”

Khabib is expected to fly to ‘Fight island’ later this month. His cousin Umar Nurmagomedov, is set to make his octagon debut against Nathaniel Wood.

Earlier, White spoke about ‘Fight Island’ and said, “The fighters are not going to walk out lined up with tiki torches on the side.

“I will not be sitting in a big throne overseeing the octagon and watching the fight.”

He added: “We actually have an arena. We built a little arena there that’s very, very cool.

“The fighters will have their own private places to train. And, there will be an octagon on the beach too.”

UFC 251 on July 11 will be the first ‘Fight Island’ show with three title fights on the card.

