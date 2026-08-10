Basant, Shahnavaz make history at U20 World Championships, India’s jumpers share global podium in US

India’s jumpers rarely make a global podium. On Saturday, they did it twice at the U20 World Championships in Eugene, US.

Basant Kumar (19) became the first Indian high-jumper to win a medal at the U20 Worlds, claiming silver. Shahnavaz Khan (19) followed with bronze in the long jump, becoming the first Indian male long-jumper to reach the podium at the championships.

With these two medals, along with Ashish Yadav’s silver in the javelin, India equalled its best-ever haul at the U20 World Championships, matching the tally from the 2021 and 2022 editions.

Basant, who is coached by former national record-holder Sahana Kumari, equalled his personal best with 2.21m but lost gold to Algeria’s Younes Ayachi on countback. “A big moment for him and the country. I always knew Basant was going to deliver on the big stage,” Sahana Kumari told The Indian Express.