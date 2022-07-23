U.S. and Jamaica set up another women’s sprint relay showdown

July 23, 2022 10:31:01 am
The United States landed the first blow in the “phoney war” of the women’s 4x100m relay on Friday as their shadow squad qualified fastest for the final, with perennial rivals Jamaica solid enough but with so much more to come.
The U.S. squad of Melissa Jefferson, Aleia Hobbs, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry were spot-on with their changeovers to come home well clear in the second of two heats. The Americans clocked 41.56 seconds and have some quicker individuals to bring in for Saturday’s final.
Four national records in the heats 🔥
And the USA 🇺🇸 (Melissa Jefferson, @AleiaBitOfThis, @J_Prandini, @TeeTeeTerry_) advance to the 4x100m relay final with a world-leading 41.56 ✌️
Results 📊 https://t.co/TzIc0OMWzS#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/i2tA39uFP6
— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 23, 2022
The Jamaican shadow squad did what was needed, getting the baton safely round to finish second behind Britain in 42.37 in the first heat.
Jamaica’s “big three” – Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah – who swept the 100m podium and raced the 200m final on Thursday, were all rested.
Jamaica and the United States have each won four of the last eight world titles and between them took eight of the last 10 Olympic golds.
They will need to avoid any changeover fumbles to continue that run though as Britain, regulars on the podium in global competitions over the last decade, also looked good.
Daryll Neita ran an impressive anchor after a succession of sharp changeovers as they posted 41.99 seconds and they have Dina Asher-Smith to come into the team.
Subscriber Only Stories
Spain and Italy both clocked national records to advance, along with Germany, Nigeria and Switzerland.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed
Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surnamePremium
Can Neeraj Chopra become the first since 2009 to hold Olympics, World C'ship at the same time?
Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1
Latest News
IBPS RRB PO 2022 admit card released: How to download
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck celebrate honeymoon in Paris, serve couple fashion goals
World Athletics Championships: Sydney McLaughlin obliterates world record in 400 hurdles
West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee arrested by ED in connection with teacher recruitment scam
Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held
Suspension warning a ‘little out of the line’, will hold elections after court’s permission: IOA to International Olympic Committee
Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie steals the show in unseen new pics from her 40th birthday party. Check them out here
Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, say officials
In Jharkhand, Cong counts the ‘cross-votes’, ensuing danger of ‘Operation Lotus’
Who’s who of Bollywood spotted at party for Russo Brothers; Arjun-Malaika make stylish entry, Aryan Khan arrives solo. See pics
Noida: GNIDA conducts anti-encroachment drive on land worth Rs 40 crore
5 held for sending man fake link to activate credit card, duping him of Rs 3.5 lakh