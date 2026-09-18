Why Typhoon 25 – Dujuan has Nagoya with fingers crossed for Sept 21

Dark clouds over the wooden container units housing athletes in the Athletes Village ahead of the Asian Games in Nagoya. (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

The Asahi Shimbun media outlet reported that Typhoon No. 25 was moving west near Chichijima island (1030 kms to north of Nagoya) and could head into the Pacific coast of eastern Japan on September 20-21.

Quoting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), residents of the distant Ogasawara islands, located south of Tokyo, were put on high alert for landslides on September 19 and to take precautions against high waves and strong winds. Nagoya, located in central Japan, hosts the Asian Games from September 19 to October 4.

The Asahi Shimbun quoted the JMA as saying that the storm could turn northward and then northeastward and bring heavy rain from eastern Japan to the northeastern Tohoku region (850 kms from Nagoya).