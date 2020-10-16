Two sports centers granted SAI approval for expansion in Chhattisgarh

The residential hockey academy in Raipur currently has facilities for both male and female players.

The Sports Authority of India on Friday gave the go-ahead to Chhattisgarh government to increase the existing facilities at two state-based sports training institutes under the Khelo India Scheme, for the first time in 19 years. A Hockey academy in state capital Raipur and an “excellence center” in Bilaspur have been approved by the SAI and will soon come into existence, the state government said.

Proposals for a Residential Hockey Academy in Raipur and an ‘Excellence Center’ for Athletic, Wrestling and Swimming, in Bahtarai Bilaspur were sent by the state Sports Development Authority to the SAI, under the Khelo India Scheme. Earlier, a proposal for archery was sent to the SAI by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, which has also been approved.

While Bahtarai has a well-equipped sports complex along with an AstroTurf Hockey Stadiusm, the residential hockey academy in Raipur currently has facilities for both male and female players.

“Under the SAI and the Khelo India Scheme, more investment will be made into the existing structures. We are already in the process of finalising trainers and adding on better facilities in the two centers,” a state government officials said. Raipur also has two international level well-equipped hockey stadiums.

The selection program for the Residential Hockey Academy is already being prepared by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare. All the facilities like hostel, school, kit, food and the residential academy will be made available to the trainee players selected for residential academy. The MoU will soon be signed between the Sports Authority of India and the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of the state government for Chhattisgarh Hockey Academy Raipur.

