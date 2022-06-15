scorecardresearch
‘You set the bar higher each time you compete’: Twitter reacts to Neeraj Chopra’s record-breaking return in action

24-year-old Neeraj Chopra made his first competitive appearance at the Paavo Nurmi Games since winning the gold medal in Tokyo last year.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 15, 2022 1:36:52 pm
Neeraj Chopra on his way to throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games. (Courtesy: Paavo Nurmi Games/Twitter)

India’s javelin sweetheart, Neeraj Chopra marked his return to the sport on Tuesday since his historic night in Tokyo last year. And he did so in style, breaking the national record with an effort of 89.30m. The previous record was that of a 88.07m, set by Chopra himself at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala in March 2021. He finished second only to Oliver Helander, who produced a personal best throw of 89.93m.

The 24-year old had been away from the game since his win at Tokyo Olympics attending felicitation events, shooting commercials and making his presence on talk shows. His throw of 89.30m was the fifth best throw this year.

Chopra’s first throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland travelled 86.92m. He was unable to manage a legal throw in his third, fourth and fifth attempts. The Olympic gold medalist finished with a throw of 85.85m.

It was only obvious that the Twitterati celebrated their champion’s return to action in style.

A remarkable young man, indeed.

Here’s another angle of Chopra’s record breaking throw.

