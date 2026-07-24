Birmingham 2022 silver medallist Tulika Maan out of 2026 CWG

Judoka Tulika Maan, who had won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, has been withdrawn from the ongoing edition in Glasgow after being provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures in the last 12 months. It is a second blow for the Indian judo team for the Games, with Arun Kumar earlier being suspended by the NADA.
According to PTI, Tulika had made three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period. Under the World Athletics Anti-Doping (WADA) rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures — filing failure and/or missed test — within a period of 12 months constitute an anti-doping rule violation.
One of the most decorated judokas in the country, Tulika had made an exit in the round of 32 at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She had won silver in the +78kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. With their competition schedule set to start on July 31, the Indian judo team is yet to leave for Glasgow. However, they cannot announce replacements for Tulika or Arun. India had originally approved a 14-strong judo team, featuring seven men and an equal number of women.
Clause 2.4 of the qualification system reads: “During the period of 01 June 2025 – 22 July 2026 the maximum number of athlete qualification slots allocated to a CGA will be reduced by one (1) if any weightlifting athlete and/or athlete support personnel from that CGA commits an anti-doping rule violation (‘ADRV’). If there are multiple ADRV’s, the maximum number of athlete qualification slots allocated to a CGA will be reduced by the same number as the number of ADRV’s.”
Apart from Kumar, it had been reported by this masthead on Thursday that weightlifter Dilbagh Singh, would return from Glasgow – although for no fault of his own. Indian weightlifting had reported five positive cases during the period of June 1, 2025, to July 22, 2026. Consequently, India’s athlete quota was slashed from 16 to 11.
Despite clause 2.4 of the CWG qualification system stating that athletes caught in the dope net cannot be replaced, the Indian Weightlifting Federation still fielded a 12-member team for the CWG, which meant they had to sacrifice one athlete. Ultimately, the federation withdrew Dilbagh on Thursday. Explaining the reason he was chosen, a federation official told The Indian Express from Glasgow: “We decided to withdraw Dilbagh as he is suffering from a back injury and hasn’t trained at all during the preparatory camp in Birmingham.”