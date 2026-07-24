Birmingham 2022 silver medallist Tulika Maan out of 2026 CWG

Judoka Tulika Maan, who had won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, has been withdrawn from the ongoing edition in Glasgow after being provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures in the last 12 months. It is a second blow for the Indian judo team for the Games, with Arun Kumar earlier being suspended by the NADA.

According to PTI, Tulika had made three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period. Under the World Athletics Anti-Doping (WADA) rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures — filing failure and/or missed test — within a period of 12 months constitute an anti-doping rule violation.