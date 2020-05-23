True grit: How JJ Shobha returned victorious from Athens without a medal

JJ Shobha was conferred with the Arjuna award in 2004. (Express Archive) JJ Shobha was conferred with the Arjuna award in 2004. (Express Archive)

India was supposed to start its four-month countdown to the Olympics this moment. But forced into an unprecedented, grim lockdown as the world battles the Covid-19 outbreak, sport is staring at unfathomable despair. Indian athletes though have given the country reasons to rejoice in the past. The Indian Express looks back at a bunch of these memories in ‘Those Months, Those Minutes’.

It has been over 15 years since the most eventful day in JJ Shobha’s life played out at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Every minute detail of the final day of her competition is etched in the memory of the 40-year-old former heptathlete, now an officer with the Indian Railways.

Javur Jagadeeshappa Shobha, hailing from Pashupathihaal village in the Dharwad area of Karnataka, produced one of the greatest sporting moments in Indian Olympic history despite not finishing anywhere close to the podium.

The then 24-year-old earned praise for her grit and determination when she completed her final event, the 800m, with a torn ligament suffered during the javelin throw. Shobha finished third in the 800m, an event she worked rigorously on in the run-up to the Games, and overall 11th (6,172 points). Every single spectator, including the legendary PT Usha, was left in awe at Shobha’s performance.

But for Shobha, the memories aren’t as sweet. The “I could have” thought was louder than the applause at the stadium. Four years later, she returned at the Beijing Olympics but finished a lowly 29th, the dream of an Olympic medal remaining unrealised.

“It’s as if it happened just yesterday. Yes, the effort earned me a lot of appreciation and even got me an Arjuna award, but the pain of missing out on a medal will always remain. I knew for sure that if I wasn’t injured, I would have been in contention. It’s like a scar I will always carry. Each time there’s a major sporting event, memories of Athens pop up in my head,” Shobha says.

She had trained under coach Sanjay Garnaik and Yuri Ogordonik at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala in the run-up to the Olympics. At the qualification meet at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium under the scorching April sun, Shobha not only made the cut but rewrote the national mark (6,211 points) that remains untouched till date.

Shobha was a natural sprinter but middle-distance races (800m) and jumps were not her forte. “She worked so hard that soon 800m became one of her stronger events,” recalls coach Garnaik.

“I would lag behind due to poor performances in these events so I worked hard in polishing them ahead of the Games and that’s why I was able to finish third in the 800m event despite a painful injury,” Shobha says.

In Athens, she was carried off twice on a stretcher on the final day of the heptathlon competition. Once after her injury during the javelin throw and then after her heroic 800m run.

“I had never cried so much in my life. While I was making my second throw, I heard a snap and even before I knew it, I was on the ground. I knew something really bad had occurred. I tried to get back on my feet but couldn’t. I had no clue what had happened.”

While a sobbing Shobha was being carried off, the only question on her mind was whether she would be able to complete her competition. After a few shots of painkillers and a bandage on her left knee, she was back on the field less than an hour after her injury.

“People thought that was the end of my competition. They even made announcements in the stadium that I would not compete anymore,” she says.

But much to the officials’ amazement, Shobha limped to the reporting area. But she still wasn’t sure she could finish two rounds of “the giant stadium”.

“I come from a very remote village and know what pain and struggle mean. I wasn’t going to let a DNF (did not finish) be written against my name. At the warm-up area, I realised the gravity of the situation. I couldn’t even stretch, forget running.”

Shobha was, however, not going to back down. Little did she know that this race would change her life forever and be remembered as an iconic sporting moment for India. She wasn’t quick off the blocks.

“As I began running, the pain was excruciating. But after the first 200m, something magical happened. I couldn’t feel anything. However, even though there was no pain, I could feel that I couldn’t perform to my optimal level.”

After the first lap, she was stuttering last among eight athletes, but the story did not end there. With every ounce she could muster, Shobha produced the performance of a lifetime.

‘Podium finish was realistic’

In Athens, she was carried off twice on a stretcher on the final day of the heptathlon competition. (Courtesy: JJ Shobha) In Athens, she was carried off twice on a stretcher on the final day of the heptathlon competition. (Courtesy: JJ Shobha)

Multi-discipline two-day events like heptathlon and decathlon have a points-based system that is more complicated than standalone events where generally the best attempt alone counts. Heptathlon takes into account every throw, every run, every jump and awards points according to the mark/time registered.

“She wasn’t in a great position going into the final day. Probably 10th or 11, but that didn’t worry us because we were banking on her to cover the gap with solid performances in javelin throw and 800m,” Garnaik, a coach who specialises in combined sports, remembers.

Garnaik, who coached at NIS for over 18 years before retiring last year, believes the injury cost Shobha at least 150 points which would have put her in fourth position on the table ahead of America’s Shelia Burrell (6,296). “In the javelin event, she threw 44m in the first attempt. In the second, she snapped her ligament, and that means she lost points on two throws. And in the 800m (2:17.28), she was way behind her personal best which is around 2:15,” he says.

“A top-six finish was certain if the injury had not hit her. And if luck favoured her, a bronze medal was possible,” believes Garnaik.

Shobha ran amidst chants of “Go Shobha, Go !”. The Athens crowd had a new favourite. Such was her fighting performance that every spectator at the stadium was on their feet.

“Everybody was cheering for me. They all applauded me as I was being carried out on a stretcher,” she says.

Usha, who never minces words, wrote for a news site: “She proved that she was there to fight it out, not as a passenger like a lot of her better-known teammates.

“It was heartening to see that everyone in the stadium felt the same way. Carolina Kluft of Sweden and Lithuania’s Austra Skujyte, who won gold and silver respectively, were the first to congratulate Shobha for her effort. Even the Indian officials, who are otherwise famous for their indifference towards the cause of athletes, rushed to look after Shobha. She deserved every bit of it.”

The eventual gold medallist was surprised to see the Indian for the last event.

“I was shocked to see her in the warm-up area. I never thought she’d be able to walk again, forget run,” Kluft told reporters after the race.

Shobha earned accolades from all over the globe and was conferred with the Arjuna award. But the adulation was short-lived.

“Public memory is short. The kind of exposure athletes get today, we had none of it. No one spoke about athletics back then, it was just cricket. I have to admit that people don’t recognise me on the streets. If there was social media, maybe more people would have known about me. Yes, for some it does ring a bell when they hear my name, but I’m not famous (laughs),” the railway officer says.

Shobha says she even had to run after her employers for several years to get promoted before she was elevated from a senior superintendent post to that of an officer just a few months back.

“Every year, I kept forwarding my file. It would be embarrassing at times when my friends used to ask me what my designation was. Back then, athletes didn’t get huge prize money,” says the mother of two.

But that’s not what irks Shobha. The injury that robbed her of a “fair shot” at the podium still haunts her. “It’s how many years now? 15, right? But I still can’t forget it.”

