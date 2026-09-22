Transport for shooters, additional rooms: SAI’s steps for athletes in Asiad

Indian athletes had suffered through a boatload of obstacles after landing in Japan for the Asian Games, waiting endlessly in the assembly area for room allocation to inadequate food options as well as the hassle for commuting to distance from accommodation and training facilities. Keeping in mind all these shortcomings, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has strengthened its on-ground support for the Indian contingent through a range of logistical and athlete-support measures.
A dedicated Reception and Assistance Team, comprising representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), SAI and the Embassy of India in Japan, were deployed at the airport to welcome the arriving athletes, coaches and support staff as well as to assist with arrival formalities and provide refreshments and guidance for onward travel to Games venues and accommodation.
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Some of the measures that SAI took was to arrange transport services to support the Indian shooters for them to travel to and from competition venues. Cars have been arranged to enable medical teams to move efficiently between competition venues and provide timely assistance.
SAI also made room arrangements for coaches and support staff who could not be accommodated by the organising committee due to limited availability.
Earlier, India’s high performance manager Ronak Pandit had posted a clip on social media where he spoke about how he would rather travel in Mumbai’s local trains rather than Nagoya’s otherwise comfortable buses that have been designated to take the players and officials to the playing venues. He said that he had no idea when he would reach his desired destination and if he would reach it in the first place.
Ronak also gave the example of some Indian shooters and coaches needing to be at the shooting ranges by 9 am, but reaching at 11.30 am due to transportation issues. In fact, he said that the Asian Games in Nagoya were his 15th multi-disciplinary games between Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics, but he’s never had so much trouble in terms of transportation.