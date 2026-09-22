Transport for shooters, additional rooms: SAI’s steps for athletes in Asiad

A dedicated Reception and Assistance Team, comprising representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), SAI and the Embassy of India in Japan, were deployed to assist the Indian contingent at the Asian Games.

Indian athletes had suffered through a boatload of obstacles after landing in Japan for the Asian Games, waiting endlessly in the assembly area for room allocation to inadequate food options as well as the hassle for commuting to distance from accommodation and training facilities. Keeping in mind all these shortcomings, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has strengthened its on-ground support for the Indian contingent through a range of logistical and athlete-support measures.

A dedicated Reception and Assistance Team, comprising representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), SAI and the Embassy of India in Japan, were deployed at the airport to welcome the arriving athletes, coaches and support staff as well as to assist with arrival formalities and provide refreshments and guidance for onward travel to Games venues and accommodation.