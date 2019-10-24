Track athlete who bagged 5 medals at international event struggles for funds

Parag Patil, a Chinchwad-based track and field athlete, bagged four silver medals and one bronze at the Australian Masters Games 2019 in Adelaide, held between October 5 to October 12. Now, however, the 40-year-old has put up a fundraising appeal on a crowdfunding website to re-compensate the expenses he had to bear, which include his airfare, stay as well as the registration fee.

“I could not participate in two international events that happened earlier this year due to lack of funds. The first was the World Master’s Championship in March and the European Master’s Championship that was held in Italy in July. To fulfil this year’s quota, so to say, I participated in five events at the Australian Masters Games 2019. I was fortunate to bag medals in all five events.” said Patil.

He added that senior sportsmen in India are almost equivalent to recreational players and hence find it difficult to garner sponsorship.

A Senior Olympian, Patil started his journey as an athlete 30 years ago at the school and college levels. Thereafter, he pursued it professionally and went on to win 12 international medals between 2010 and 2018. After the Australian Master’s Games 2019, his total medal tally comes to 17: two gold, 11 silver and four bronze medals. Currently, he also holds the second position in triple jump, third rank in long jump and fifth in the 100-metre categories in the World Master’s Ranking in Asia.

“I hold a ranking based purely on performance and have medals, but I participate in these events not for myself but for the country. In 2017, when I was in Auckland, I injured myself in the long jump event in the Senior Olympics. My knee was twisted. But the dedication is such that the very next day I was back on the ground, performed a triple jump and won the silver. We (the athletes) are performing and giving our very best for the nation.” said Patil.

The athlete has also started a venture, ‘Letz Run India’, in Pune to educate people about general fitness and sports fitness, and about the overall development of the individual. He is currently also the fitness coach for Adelaide Warrior Cricket Club.