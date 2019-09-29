Top Sports News Today, September 29, 2019: Anas and co. succeed at Worlds, Sreesanth opens up

Top Sports News Today, September 28, 2019: Qualifying for the final at the World Athletics Championship in Doha on Saturday, India’s 4*400 mixed relay team also qualified for Tokyo Olympics. On the other hand, S. Sreesanth opens up about acting, politics and cricket, while Kapil Dev and his CAC colleagues get conflict notices. India’s soon-to-be Test opener Rohit Sharma went for a duck in warm-up game and more.

Here’s a look at today’s top sports news: