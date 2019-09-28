Top Sports News Today, September 28, 2019: MP Jabir into Worlds semis, Azharuddin elected HCA president

Haryana Steelers coach confident of continuing winning run

"This season has been going good for the team so far. We are playing well and the whole team is playing well as a unit. The win against Delhi Dabangs, where we won by a huge margin, boosted our confidence a lot. The home leg is important for us as we are currently placed on the third spot in the points table. The key is to play without pressure of playing at home and continue our form," said coach Rakesh Kumar