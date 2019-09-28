Top Sports News Today, September 28, 2019: MP Jabir into Worlds semis, Azharuddin elected HCA president

Top Sports News Today, September 28, 2019: On the first day of the World Athletics Championships, MP Jabir qualified for the semi-finals of the 400-metre hurdles; Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the Hyderabad Cricket Association president; Indian boxers have had sparring sessions with Chinese boxers in Italy; Late monsoon all over India has forced BCCI to reschedule Vijay Hazare Trophy matches and more.
Here’s a look at today’s top sports news:
Haryana Steelers coach confident of continuing winning run
“This season has been going good for the team so far. We are playing well and the whole team is playing well as a unit. The win against Delhi Dabangs, where we won by a huge margin, boosted our confidence a lot. The home leg is important for us as we are currently placed on the third spot in the points table. The key is to play without pressure of playing at home and continue our form,” said coach Rakesh Kumar | READ MORE |
Weather forces BCCI to reschedule Vijay Hazare matches
The Indian board has decided to reschedule Vijay Hazare tournament after a few Group A league games were washed out by rain in Bangalore. Many domestic teams had requested rescheduling the lost games on off-days and the board agreed | READ MORE |
Edulji to not take up MCA membership till BCCI elections
Diana Edulji, one of the three members of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrator (COA), has recused herself from taking membership of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) until the BCCI elections get over | READ MORE |
Ex-India manager hints at cover-up to save support staff
Former India team manager Sunil Subramaniam has claimed that a member of the support staff was investigated by, among others, the Antigua police for ‘behaving inappropriately’ with the housekeeping personnel of the team hotel. The alleged incident took place during the first Test between India and West Indies in Antigua from August 22 to 26 | READ MORE |
Peek over the great wall: Sparring sessions for Indians
With the upcoming World Championships in mind, Chinese women boxers shifted training sessions outside their country for the very first time, opting to take part in a multi-national camp being held in Italy. And a possible look behind the curtains, on how women boxing’s biggest powerhouse train, prompted India high-performance director Raffaele Bergamasco to make an impromptu change of plans | READ MORE |
Mohammad Azharuddin elected HCA president
Mohammad Azharuddin’s cricketing life came full circle on Friday when the former India captain, who was indicted for match-fixing and banned forever from playing, was elected as president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Azhar polled 173 votes while his opponent Prakash Chand Jain got 73 votes. His entire panel won their respective contests | READ MORE |
MP Jabir qualifies for semifinals at Worlds
MP Jabir qualified for the 400m hurdles semifinals at the World Athletics Championship in Doha on Friday, finishing third in Heat 1 with a timing of 49.62 seconds. This is only the second time an Indian male hurdler has reached the semis at the Athletics Worlds. The only other time this happened was when Joseph Abraham clocked 49.64 seconds in the heats at the 2007 Osaka Worlds | READ MORE |