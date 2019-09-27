Top Sports News Today, September 27, 2019: World Athletics Championships, India Hockey team’s triumph over Belgium and many more

For Indian athletes, a far from smooth sailing in the World Championship’s run-up

Relay squads in shambles, a top prospect out of contention because of a back injury, and a sudden dip in form of some athletes when they should have been peaking — it has been a far from smooth sailing for India in the run-up to the IAAF World Championships. Here’s a summary of India’s preparations for Doha.

Out of the blue, quarter-miler Anjali Devi qualifies for the Worlds at the Open National Championships in Bhubaneshwar in September. She is part of the national camp and trains with the elite 400m campers in Antalya, Turkey. However, her timings plateau. She is asked to head back to the National Institute of Sports in Patiala where another group of trainees is based. By March she leaves the camp.

