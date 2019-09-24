Top 5 Sports News Headlines Today, September 24, 2019: Amit Panghal may change his strategy in future games

Top 5 Sports News Headlines Today, September 23, 2019: Amit Panghal, who was the second seed, created history as he became the first male Indian boxer to reach the final of the World Championship. Panghal in an interview said that he was surprised when Uzbekistan supporters were giving him a thumbs up and other boxers asked for a photo with him. Also, bronze-medallist Vinesh Phogat hopes to win another medal in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer backs Rohit Sharma in the longest format of the game ahead of the first Test against South Africa at home.

Live Blog Top 5 Sports News Headlines Today, September 23, 2019: Amit Panghal: I cover points in later rounds, but the impression of the 1st round stays on On Saturday, Amit Panghal got India its first silver from a men’s boxing World Championship. The 23-year-old, however, has been watching the 52kg final, that he lost to Uzbek Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov, almost on loop. Panghal spoke with The Indian Express, sharing his thoughts on the final — specifically the 5-0 unanimous decision — whether there’s a need to change his strategy of leaving things for the later rounds, and the doping violation from 2012. Read full story here A nemesis slayed, Vinesh Phogat eyes Tokyo conquest India returned from the World Championships with five medals (one silver, four bronze) and four quotas for the 2020 Olympics. Vinesh Phogat was the only Indian woman who punched her ticket to Tokyo at Nur Sultan. For that, she had to overcome a minefield of a draw. Mattsson was her first opponent, followed by a Japanese world champion and the reigning world number 1. Read full story here Deepak Chahar: Moving it at pace The fourth delivery of Deepak Chahar’s second over in the Bangalore T20I cut Quinton de Kock into half. The left-handed South African was shaping up for the punch through the covers, and halfway through the delivery trail, the stroke seemed on, before the ball decked in devilishly after pitching marginally outside the off-stump, and beat the stunned batsman’s inside edge, evading the bails by a whisker. It’s the stuff of nightmares for left-handed batsmen — the ball that swings late into the pads. Read full story here Megan Rapinoe, Lionel Messi win FIFA player of the year awards Lionel Messi won his sixth FIFA player of the year award, while Megan Rapinoe won her first at a lavish ceremony at Milan’s iconic Teatro all Scala on Monday. Rapinoe was rewarded at the FIFA Best awards for leading the United States to the women’s World Cup title in July, as was Jill Ellis who won the women’s coach award. Read full story here Cannot keep a player like Rohit Sharma out of Test team: Zaheer Khan Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan feels the team management has made the right move by deciding to open with Rohit Sharma in the forthcoming three-Test series against South Africa. On the sidelines of the T10 event, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, Zaheer, also spoke about why the team management shouldn’t be impatient when it comes to Rishabh Pant. Read full story here