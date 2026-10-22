Former CoBRA commando strikes gold, 4 yrs after losing foot in anti-Maoist op

Moments after he won the mixed team gold with archer Sheetal Devi at the Para Asian Games in Nagoya on Thursday, Toman Kumar Taram sent a photo of himself, holding the medal and the national flag, to the WhatsApp group of the CRPF’s 209th CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit.

Toman, 31, was a CoBRA commando until February 2022, when he lost his left foot in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast during an anti-Maoist operation in Lohardaga, Jharkhand. He is now a constable with the CRPF.

En route to their gold, Toman and Sheetal, an armless archer, set a world record of 1,402 points during the qualification round, before registering a 151-148 win over Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang. The title was yet another achievement for two of India’s most gritty para athletes – Sheetal was diagnosed with phocomelia, a congenital disorder that resulted in her arms being underdeveloped; Toman bouncing back from the trauma of losing his foot, and winning medals for India.

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“It has been more than four years since I lost my foot in the operations as a 209 CoBRA commando. At that time, I was dejected and depressed… But as I recovered, thanks to the support of my family and colleagues, I regained my confidence,” Toman told The Indian Express from Nagoya.

Months after he was injured, Toman lost his friend, constable Rajesh Kumar, in another anti-Maoist operation.

“I want to dedicate this medal to Rajesh and my other CRPF colleagues,” said Toman, who hails from Ahibaran Nawagaon village in Chhattisgarh.

Toman Kumar Taram and Sheetal Devi defeated Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang to win the archery mixed team gold. (SAI) Toman Kumar Taram and Sheetal Devi defeated Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang to win the archery mixed team gold. (SAI)

While he joined the CRPF about a decade ago, Toman recalled that he had just got engaged when the IED blast took place in February 2022.

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“We were in the fourth day of the anti-Maoist operations. Our unit was chasing a group on a hilltop near Lohardaga. They were outnumbered, but I stepped on an IED and my left foot was blown off. I had taken part in many anti-Maoist operations and we were always watchful about IEDs. But that was unfortunate. I was taken in a helicopter to Ranchi, where I underwent an operation. I spent more than a month there. At that time, CRPF officers motivated me a lot,” Toman said.

Turning point

He was later shifted to the National Centre of Divyang Empowerment (NCDE) in Hyderabad, where he got a prosthetic foot. It was there that he met the CRPF’s archery coach Pankaj Singh, which proved to be a turning point in his life.

“At the NCDE, we train soldiers who have been injured. Toman started with my bow, but didn’t feel motivated. Some days later, I took him to a local competition, and he saw children competing. He asked me how they could shoot with such power. I told him ‘You have to train hard. You have the potential to be a good archer.’ Initially, we had to work on his balance with the bow as he used a prosthetic left foot,” Singh said.

Toman made his India debut in 2025, when he paired with Sheetal to win the mixed team bronze at the Para World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. He also won an individual gold at the same event.

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“My coach, Pankaj Singh, made me train and compete among able-bodied archers. That led me to believe that I am no less than anybody else. Winning the World Championships title last year was very motivating. Today’s gold gives me confidence that I can win many more medals for India,” Toman said.

Thursday’s gold came with its own set of challenges.

“There were strong winds, and I couldn’t control my balance. But I found a way. I have always seen Sheetal as an inspiration, and watching her shoot motivates me,” he said.

Toman’s wife Renuka Bai and two-year-old daughter Pravya are waiting for his return to celebrate his achievement.

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“Today is a wonderful day for the family. When Toman lost his foot in the IED blast, my father and I spent more than a month in Ranchi, along with his mother. There was no question of calling off the engagement. Seeing him win gold medals is a special feeling for all of us,” Renuka Bai told The Indian Express.

“Training means that I am away from home most of the time, but Pravya will be happy to play with the mascot toy that we received along with the medal,” said Toman.