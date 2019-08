Tokyo Olympics undecided on Placido Domingo appearance

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee has not decided what it plans to do about the appearance of Placido Domingo at a 2020 Games event and is looking into allegations the opera star had sexually harassed several women.

Advertising

The Associated Press reported earlier this month on extensive allegations against Domingo, spanning decades. Women accused Domingo of using his power at the Los Angeles Opera, where he was longtime general director, as well as elsewhere, to pressure them into sexual relationships.

Domingo has denied the allegations, saying he believed the relationships had been consensual. The committee said Friday in a statement: “Tokyo 2020 is seeking to clarify the situation.”

Read | Multiple women allege Placido Domingo sexually harassed them

Domingo is scheduled to appear April next year in an Olympic-sponsored event that brings together opera and the traditional Japanese theatre of Kabuki featuring Ebizo Ichikawa, as part of its Nippon Festival, which seeks to promote Japanese culture and diversity.

Advertising

Global reaction has been mixed on Domingo’s scheduled appearances. U.S. opera houses have cancelled, but his European engagements have continued.

The #MeToo movement has not caught on in Japan with the intensity it has in some Western nations, partly because pressures remain high for victims to keep quiet amid widespread fears about a social backlash.

Several women told The Associated Press Domingo tried to pressure them into sexual relationships by dangling jobs, in some cases punishing them when they refused his advances. Several other women said suggestive overtures by Domingo made them uncomfortable. The allegations date to the 1980s.