Tokyo dreams for Rajput

Sanjeev Rajput was shooting in the 50m 3 position kneeling series at the Rio World Cup. The 39th shot showed a zero and the shock of that score could’ve wobbled any shooter’s knees in the middle of the qualification round in Brazil on Thursday night. The 37-year-old along with Indian foreign coach Oleg Mikhailov though, protested.

Advertising

This protest was found valid after manual verification of the target. It also meant that the Haryana shooter had to wait for more than 25 nervous minutes to resume shooting and he was given another shot, where he shot a 10.

It also meant that Rajput finished at a qualification score of 1180, which saw him clinch his 11th final in World Cups. Rajput would go on to win his third medal claiming a silver and also secure India’s eighth Olympic quota. “The missed shot and 20-25 minute delay before I started shooting again, meant outdoor light conditions had changed at the range and my focus was to stabilise my shots in terms to counter the changed conditions. So securing quota in such conditions feels good,” shared Rajput, while speaking with The Indian Express.

Before Rio, Rajput had won gold at Korea in 2011 apart from a silver at Azerbaijan in 2016. The 2018 Asian Games silver medallist began the final with a poor kneeling score of 49.0. It placed him on the seventh spot in the eight-man final.

Advertising

His co-finalists included 2018 World Championships silver medallist Petar Gorsa of Croatia, two-time world cup finalist this year Simon Clauseen of Norway, 47-year-old Barcelona Olympics bronze medallist Stevan Pletikosic of Serbia and 2016 World Cup silver medallist Milenco Sebic of Serbia.

Rajput’s scores of 52.1 and 51.3 in the next two kneeling series saw him climbing to fourth spot, which he maintained till the end of prone series. Rajput’s aggregate of 102.6 with scores of 51.1 and 51.5 in the two standing series was the highest among the finalists and it meant that Rajput was tied for the top spot with Gorsa.

A 10.9 on the third single shot in elimination meant that Rajput led Corsa by 1.1 before Gorsa reduced the gap to 1.0. With his quota place certain, Rajput’s last shot saw him shooting a 8.8 as compared to Corsa’s 10.0 which meant that the Croatian won the gold with 462.2 while Rajput ended on 462.0.

“As compared to the qualification, the final is about making tactical decisions and also about the jerk movement. Like when to squeeze the trigger and sometimes making a forceful shot in pressure situations,” he explained.

It was the same here at Rio and after the first kneeling series, Rajput had to make some adjustments in his position and it helped him keep the rhythm. He knew he could reduce the gap in the prone series and to be in top four after that series made him believe that he could go for gold too.

“Maintaining the stability of body has been my focus in the standing series and it helped me here. Petar had won the gold medal in Baku where I won the silver and I knew that he will fight till the end. I delayed the last shot to take some more time, which meant that I shot a 8.8 and I finished second,” added Rajput.

After winning the silver medal in last year’s Asian Games, Rajput had missed the final in two world cups this year. In Delhi World Cup, he shot a score of 1169 to finish 25th. In Beijing world Cup in April, Rajput finished at the 58th spot with a total score of 1145 which included a dismal 359 in standing.

On Friday, Rajput shot scores of 392, 398 and 390 in kneeling, prone and standing series to equal the national record. Post Asian Games, he spent time with Oleg and analysed he was taking more time in the kneeling series in the qualification.

“I was spending close to 50-55 minutes for 40 shots and we worked to reduce it to 35 minutes. I worked on adjusting my right shoulder again and again and it helped me. For the standing series, I knew I had to increase my stamina and I had to work on my calf and thigh muscles, which meant that I did some repetitive training in the gym and also with the rifle too,” explained Rajput.

The last three years have been tumultuous for Rajput. While he had been accused of rape by a fellow shooter, who filed an FIR against him in 2015, the shooter was sacked as Sports Authority of India coach. He was later out on bail in the rape case.

In 2016, Rajput missed the bus for Rio Olympics after he had secured the quota as he finished behind Gagan Narang by just 0.66 points in the trials.

He’s keen to leave behind the past and compete in his third Olympics. With India having one men’s 10m Air Rifle quota, there have been talks to swap the 50m 3P quota for a second air rifle spot with an eye on fielding two mixed rifle teams. “My focus will be to shoot consistently over the next one year. I know I am 37 but I also see this as advantage for me in terms of experience. In the end, 3P is also an Olympic medal event and it’s a gruelling event, where I have the experience and this medal will only add to my confidence,” he said.

Smoke, ash halt 50m 3-P event

The 50m rifle 3 position event in the ISSF World Cup had to be halted on Friday after the shooting hall was enveloped in smoke emanating from the forest fire close to the range. The fire, which broke out in the day near the mountainous area close to the Olympic Shooting Range in Deodoro, a suburb in Rio de Janeiro, spread to the boundary walls of the range. When the event was halted, Indian shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Kajal Saini had finished their first elimination round while Anjum Moudgill had not finished her round in the MQS category.

Advertising

The second round of elimination started after more than 90 minutes after the smoke disappeared and the ash was cleared by the range officials. “We had seen the fire in the nearby mountains before the competition started and locals told us such fires are common,” India’s rifle coach Deepali Deshpande said. “When the fire spread closer to the shooting range, we were concerned. Thankfully, it was doused soon and there was no damage.”