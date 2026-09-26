‘Thought of the Olympic spot pushed me’: Anahat Singh on comeback win against World no 6

Nagoya: India’s Anahat Singh, left, competes against Japan’s Satomi Watanabe during the women’s singles semifinal Squash match in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh was trailing 0-2 against World no 6 Satomi Watanabe of Japan in the women’s semifinals.

However, in the third game, Anahat saved three match points and then dismantled Watanabe’s lead slowly to win the tie 3-2 and enter the final.

With this, Anahat became the first ever Indian squash player to enter a singles final at the Asian Games. Dipika Pallikal is the only Indian women player to win a singles squash medal at the continental showpiece.

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The last three games felt like someone injected ice in the veins of the 18-year-old Indian as she barely gave a chance to her opponent winning 9-11, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6, 11-3.