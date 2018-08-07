Thibaut Courtois misses Chelsea training amid Real Madrid speculation

Courtois is a familiar figure in Madrid, having spent three years on loan from Chelsea at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014. (Source: AP) Courtois is a familiar figure in Madrid, having spent three years on loan from Chelsea at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014. (Source: AP)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois did not report for training on Monday amid speculation linking him to a move to Real Madrid. Courtois’ agent had said earlier that the Belgian is seeking a move to the Spanish capital and called upon Chelsea to accept the offer. According to BBC, Chelsea are unsure as to when he will return to training. Eden Hazard, who is also linked with Real, had reported for training.

Courtois is a familiar figure in Madrid, having spent three years on loan from Chelsea at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014. His former partner and two children are still based in Madrid and the Belgian international has made no secret of his desire to be with them.

“I have been reading everywhere that Chelsea are saying it is up to Thibaut, but he has made it clear to the club that the best option for him is to move to Madrid,” his agent was quoted as saying by The Sun. “For him this is a big decision because he wants to be near his family, and there is an offer in place [from Madrid] for Chelsea to accept. We have seen suggestions that it is about money, and it is true he could get an increase with a move. But he has turned down a better offer elsewhere because this is more than a financial decision.”

