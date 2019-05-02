Therapy life-long, has side-effects: Expert

To participate in ‘restricted events’ – 400 metres to a mile – the IAAF eligibility rules for athletes with differences in sex development state that the athlete must reduce the blood testosterone level to below five (5) nanomoles per litre for a continuous period of at least six months using medication. Dr Ambrish Mittal, chairman Endocrinology at Medanta The Medicity, told The Indian Express what it will take, why there could be side-effects and how it will affect athletic ability.

Testosterone and its effects

“The truth is that the level of testosterone they are talking about (IAAF states that female level is 0.12 to 1.79 nmol/L while the corresponding male range is 7.7 to 29.4 nmol/L, which is also the case with DSD athletes) won’t really happen unless you have a definite hormonal problem. The proportion of people with such levels is low and typically, they are girls who have had sexual differentiation problems at birth. But they have been brought up like girls but have high testosterone. Some may know about it from childhood and some may not. The straightforward thing is that high levels of testosterone correlates with muscular function. Otherwise why would you ban all exogenous testosterone? It is a performance-enhancing drug. But the issue is whether something made within the body will have the same impact? Well, it does because one of the main reasons men have bigger muscles and are stronger than women is testosterone. But it does not end there. If you have a disorder of sexual differentiation, whether the high testosterone levels correlate is unclear because you don’t have that many people with such condition where you can have an exhaustive study.”

Types of medication

“One method is surgical but that is hardly used these days and typically, we don’t do surgery for these patients. But there is no law banning surgery. Secondly, there are certain conditions which are steroid-dependent in these cases like Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia. You give common steroids that we use and they can suppress testosterone. It depends on the reasons for elevated levels of testosterone. Then we can use female hormones, birth control pills essentially. Oral contraceptives like estrogen.”

Length of treatment

“To keep the testosterone levels to below 5 nmol/L, an athlete will have to take medication for the rest of her life. The moment the athlete stops taking the medication, the testosterone levels will rise again. Take it again and the level will go down again.”

Impact of suppression

“Athletic performance will dip. Going by pure science, I am certain it will be affected. How much, I can’t say. There will be an effect if you lower the testosterone in anybody. Long-term side effects can be there if you use regular steroids for suppressing testosterone in CAH cases. Steroids have their own side-effects and you have to balance the dose very carefully. If it is too high, it is a problem and if it goes down, it is a problem. When you use oral contraceptives, they have their own problems, they can cause mood changes, they can cause clotting too in rare cases. They are not common problems but can happen. They are not absolutely innocuous drugs. There is an issue.