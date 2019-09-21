The punch no one saw coming

CA Kuttappa howls when asked if he thought Amit Panghal would be in a World Championship final the first time they met.

“Never yaar! In fact he angered me so much,” says Kuttappa, the man credited by Vijender Singh and Suranjoy Singh for orchestrating four CWG, three Asiad and an Olympic Games medal.

Advertising

“I remember when he moved up from the junior camp to the seniors. He was so ill-disciplined. He would come late to practice, sometimes he wouldn’t show up at all. Anyway, our contender at that time was Devendro.”

Soon Panghal became an army-man, and Kuttappa believes the change in lifestyle straightened out the lad from Myna, Haryana.

“Udhar toh raat me roll call hota haina,” says Kuttappa. “But honestly, that made him more responsible. It’s not like he has mellowed down. He still goofs around a lot. But he shows up everyday, on time. In the training hall, he works out like a madman. It has been a complete transformation. More than anybody else, it was important for Amit to realise that he can achieve these things.”

On Friday, Panghal’s self-belief led him to a 3-2 win over Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov in the 52-kg semifinal. The 23-year-old — a CWG silver-medallist and an Asian Games and Championships gold medallist — is now also the most successful Indian male at the World Championships, having assured India of at least an unprecedented silver.

Advertising

It comes almost ten years to the day Vijender brought the nation its first medal at the event. Kuttappa was in the corner for both those accomplishments.

“I remember the same happiness from that day, of having created history,” says Kuttappa. “That was the first. But this one is definitely bigger.”

Vijender agrees.

“That was my time, but this is the younger generation who has impressed mightily. This is a moment to remember for Indian boxing. But I don’t think enough people are realising that right now,” says Vijender, who lost his 2009 Worlds semifinal to future Olympic bronze-medallist Abbos Atoev. “I noticed some serial tweeters haven’t tweeted about Amit. Olympics is Olympics. But this should be celebrated because the same top boxers come to the World Championships as well.”

***

By the time Santiago Nieva took the reins as men’s high-performance director, Panghal was already on the upswing. The Swede, too, however didn’t see his rise coming.

“Our focus was on Shyam Kumar Kakara. He was tall, used distance well. He was solid in the 2017 Asian Championships, but then faced Amit and couldn’t figure the guy out,” says Nieva. “That day I noticed Amit had a very particular style. Very lucid. He was not a big name, and it was not like I could immediately say he would be a big star. But it was when he went to an international event and beat Kavinder Bisht in his 52kg category, that I saw that he could be a top prospect.”

The diminutive flyweight is short even for the smallest Olympic category, and isn’t the most technically gifted. But adhering to game plans and devising a particular technique has helped him clean house in his division.

“Some would say I am jumping on the bandwagon now,” says CWG gold-medallist and two-time Olympian Akhil Kumar. “But it was during the Asian Championship that I realised this kid is good. But it’s not just him. Manish Kaushik was superb today.”

Kaushik ran into a top-shelf boxer in Cuba’s Andy Cruz and lost his semifinal 5-0. But there were definite positives to be taken from his Worlds appearance.

“(Cruz) was good, but it’s not like I can’t defeat him. Nothing about his technique surprised me, but it’s simply the fact that he was better than me on the day. I know that if I square up against him next time, I can beat him,” said Kaushik. “This medal is going to help me out a lot. I fought five times. That’s the sort of campaign that gives you confidence going forward.”

Akhil notes that Kaushik couldn’t capitalise on his chances in the second round, and that is where Panghal is a step ahead.

“Amit’s best thing is that he is very patient. He falls behind, then he ups the tempo and peaks,” says Akhil. “He doesn’t have the weakness that I had. Jaise mera score down hota tha main paagal ho jaata tha. He maintains his composure.”

Up next is Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov, the reigning Olympic flyweight champion. Panghal has beaten Olympic champions from Uzbekistan before. He has two wins over Hasanboy Dusmatov. But while Dusmatov won the 49kg gold in Rio and then moved up to 52kg, Zoirov is fighting in his category. The 26-year-old has also been flirting with the professional circuit, having won three fights this year, two via knockouts. But Vijender, a pro with an 11-0 record, doesn’t put much stock in that.

“Professional world is completely different. You get time to devise strategy and adapt in the later rounds. In amateur the three rounds fly by quickly,” says Vijender.

Nieva adds: “Amit has all the experience he needs now. The Uzbeki’s professional, WSB record doesn’t play into the final. We will see who beats whom tomorrow, but we are very confident now.”

Zoirov is in tremendous form, but the Indian believes he’s just another giant for him to slay. Amit signed off with typically nonchalant — “I will plan and easily win the gold” — but what about coach Kuttappa?

Advertising

“Oh I absolutely believe in Amit Panghal now,” Kuttappa laughs again. “I believe he will get us the gold.”.