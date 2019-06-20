‘The pitch will miss you’: PM Narendra Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan a speedy recovery

After the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar felt for an injured Shikhar Dhawan’s absence from the Cricket World Cup, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished for Dhawan’s speedy recovery on Thursday evening.

PM Modi took to the twitter and said,” Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation.”

Shikhar Dhawan got injured during India’s clash against Australia. The fiery opener played through the pain and scored a match-winning century for India. Earlier on the day, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted saying, “Feel for you Shikhar. You were playing well & to be injured in the middle of such an important tournament is heartbreaking. I’m sure you’ll come back stronger than ever.”

In a video message, an emotional Shikhar Dhawan had said that the “show must go on” without him at the ongoing World Cup after the India opener was ruled out of the showpiece event due to a thumb fracture on Wednesday. “I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on… I’m grateful for all the love & support from my teammates, cricket lovers & our entire nation,” Dhawan said in a tweet.

Dhawan will be replaced by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in India’s 15-member squad after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent an official request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a replacement.

In the video, Dhawan revealed the extent of the injury and urged fans to keep on supporting the Team India.